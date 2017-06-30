At last, David Price gives Red Sox a reason to be encouraged

Jackie Bradley Jr. records three hits and Hanley Ramirez knocks his 11th long ball of the season as Boston takes three of four from Minnesota with a 6-3 win. (0:52)

BOSTON -- After finishing off a come-from-behind 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night, the Boston Red Sox walked off the field at Fenway Park, not to be seen again for 15 days.

So David Price gave the locals something to remember him by.

Price has gone missing, both literally and figuratively, for most of the season's first half. A spring-training elbow strain put him on the disabled list and largely out of public view until Memorial Day. And since his return to the mound, he has sparred with the media while looking like a shell of the former Cy Young Award winner who was signed before last season to a seven-year, $217 million contract -- the richest ever, based on total value, for a pitcher -- with the expectation that he would anchor the Red Sox's starting rotation.

In his final Fenway start before a 10-game road trip and the four-day All-Star break, Price wasn't perfect. Far from it, actually. He gave up three runs, including two in a fourth-inning rally that gained steam when he neglected to cover first base after Mitch Moreland dove to stop a grounder in the hole.

But Price also muted the upstart Twins in the sixth and seventh innings after the Red Sox had taken the lead. He retired the final six batters he faced, four by strikeout. He reached back for 97 mph on his fastball, his highest velocity in two years. And after uncharacteristically struggling with his command for much of his previous six starts, he threw 74 of his season-high 112 pitches for strikes.

David Price finished with a flourish against the Twins, retiring the last six batters he faced, four on strikeouts. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

"Really good pitchers are going to seize the opportunity, seize the moment," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "We were able to dig back, give him the lead, and to put up a zero after that inning in which we took the lead. That's, to me, a great sign of a great pitcher."

Price wasn't as enthused. He lamented a 2-2 changeup that Jorge Polanco belted off the top of the Green Monster for a two-out, two-run double in the fourth inning and shrugged off a query about whether he felt positive about this particular start.

"Not really," Price said. "I mean, I've got a four, four and a half [ERA]. Four or over that? That's no good."

It's 4.61, to be precise. And no, that isn't good. But with two more starts scheduled before the All-Star break (July 4 at Texas and July 9 at Tampa Bay), there are signs Price might be poised for a run of quality starts in the second half.

Start with the fact that Price attacked the aggressive, fastball-mashing Twins with his offspeed stuff. According to ESPN Stats & Information trcking, Price threw only 31 fastballs, mixing in 26 changeups, 25 cutters and 10 curveballs.

Price was particularly effective with the cutter, throwing 18 for strikes after getting a strike on only 55 percent of his cutters in his previous six starts, according to the data at Brooks Baseball. A relentless strike-thrower throughout his career, Price hasn't offered much explanation for his come-and-go command, although it's most likely some combination of rust after his delayed start to the season, a blister on his left ring finger and a cracked nail on his left middle finger.

"I think it's pretty natural that you get six, seven starts under your belt, arm strength continues to improve," Farrell said. "Not just measured in velocity, but it's measured in consistency. And the last two games have been really strong on his part."

But here's the most encouraging part: Price got 20 swings and misses, his highest total since last July, and punctuated his start with a punchout of Byron Buxton to end the seventh inning.

The Red Sox supported Price with 10 hits, including three from Jackie Bradley Jr. Sore-shouldered Hanley Ramirez homered in his return to the lineup after a three-game absence. And Mookie Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the fifth inning.

Betts, who also made a diving catch in right field, is batting .275 with 13 homers, 43 RBIs and an .834 OPS that most players would envy.

"I know I am capable of more," Betts said.

Generally speaking, the Red Sox feel the same way, even though they will wake up Friday in Toronto with a 44-35 record and no worse than a share of first place in the AL East.

Price can help brighten the outlook by pitching to his normal level in the second half and joining ace Chris Sale for a top-of-the-rotation combination unlike any other in the league.

And you just know Red Sox fans won't settle for anything less when they see Price again in two weeks.