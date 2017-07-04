David Price isn't doing himself any favors by picking fights

ARLINGTON, Texas -- David Price is seven starts into a season that, for a few anxious days in March, he feared would never begin. He pitches for a first-place team with World Series aspirations, in a city that is crazy for baseball. He is among the highest-paid players in the league, and he gives back generously through his difference-making foundation. And on a personal note, he got married last winter, and he has an infant son at home.

Life should be sweet.

Why is it, then, that Price seems so sour? Why can't the Boston Red Sox lefty go more than a few weeks without picking a fight? Why must he make a show of castigating a reporter after a game in New York or blowing up a team broadcaster -- a Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher, no less -- on a charter flight to Toronto? Why, why, why?

Price's new policy is to speak to the media only after he pitches, which is his prerogative, but it also is unfortunate, considering he's bright and thoughtful. But since his verbal confrontation with Dennis Eckersley late Thursday night, there have been a few clues to help us take an educated guess as to Price's motivation, misguided as it is.

Start here: It seems Price believes he's showing leadership by sticking up for teammates against media criticism that they deem unfair. At best, that makes him the Red Sox's resident ombudsman. At worst, it enlarges the target that seemed to engulf him during his first season in Boston.

David Price's attempts at policing the Boston media this season should only add to the pressure that the lefty faces in each start. AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

In case you missed it, a recap of the latest incident: Price pitched well Thursday night at Fenway Park, holding the Minnesota Twins to three runs on six hits and striking out seven batters in seven walk-free innings. He hit 97 mph on the radar gun -- his highest velocity in two years -- and retired the final six batters he faced after the Red Sox rallied to take a lead.

But Price also had little to say afterward, answering four questions in 58 seconds before getting on that plane and getting into it with Eckersley, who called the game for New England Sports Network and is known for his candid, straight-shooting and often colorful analysis.

When the Boston Globe reported on the incident with few details on Friday night, most assumed it was in response to Eckersley's comments on the broadcast about Price's failure to cover first base in the fourth inning, a mistake that helped contribute to two Minnesota runs. Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer tweeted as much on Saturday. On Sunday, though, Palmer tweeted that Price's objection was related to Eckersley's criticism of lefty Eduardo Rodriguez's performance in a minor league rehab start.

It would make sense: Price does have a brotherly relationship with the 24-year-old Rodriguez, who allowed six runs in three innings on Thursday night for Double-A Portland in his first attempt to return from a right knee subluxation. Price also was sensitive to comments about Rodriguez's two shaky rehab starts in May, insisting Rodriguez's results in Triple-A didn't indicate his readiness to rejoin the Red Sox's starting rotation after a spring training elbow scare.

Such behavior also would be consistent with Price's shouting match with Comcast's Evan Drellich last month at Yankee Stadium, some of which was related to matters that didn't necessarily involve him directly. It also was loud enough and occurred in close enough proximity to the locker area of the clubhouse that teammates could hear.

Price might be right in thinking his younger teammates appreciate him having their back. Perhaps his outbursts will help bring the Red Sox closer by pitting them all against the media -- a common antagonist and a group that Price seemed to be alluding to when he told the Globe last week that "some people just don't understand how hard this game is."

(It's preposterous, by the way, to claim Eckersley doesn't have a keen understanding of that after spending 24 seasons in the big leagues as both an All-Star starter and a lights-out closer, giving up one of the most famous World Series homers ever to Kirk Gibson.)

But by anointing himself the sheriff of Yawkey Way, Price also has turned up the pressure. And if there's one thing Price doesn't need after a debut season in Boston that he admits wasn't as consistent as usual and was punctuated by another dud of a postseason start, it's more pressure.

Look, Price can certainly have disagreements with members of the media. It's healthy, in fact, in a sport that requires so much mingling of athletes and reporters for both sides to express grievances with the other. But there's also a right way to do it, usually in private and without making a spectacle of it.

Red Sox manager John Farrell said the Eckersley matter would be "handled internally." Farrell and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski met with Price on Friday. For his own good, here's hoping they reminded Price of fellow ace Chris Sale's words back in February upon arriving for his first spring training with the Red Sox.

"For me, it's like a horse running a race," Sale said at the time. "The horse has his blinders on and he runs until he's told not to run or the race is over, whatever it is. That's my goal this year, to just focus on baseball things. Anything outside of that, put the blinders up. A lot of distraction can go on throughout the season and in the clubhouse, whatever it is, and I'm going to do my best to kind of keep those separated and keep my focus on baseball-related things."

Sale has turned that sentiment into an art form. He deals with the media on his own terms, speaking after each start and granting interviews selectively in between. But he's polite and respectful and adept at tuning out the outside noise in a media market that is as loud as it gets. It's no coincidence that Sale is on track to possibly be the American League's starting pitcher in next week's All-Star Game.

If it isn't too late, Price would be wise to follow Sale's lead, instead of trying to police everyone else.