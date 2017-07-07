By beating Chris Sale, Rays send 'pretty big message' to Red Sox

It wasn't a vintage Chris Sale performance with the lefty giving up four earned runs, but Sale sits down 12 Rays in the loss. (0:23)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- If the Tampa Bay Rays were making a statement Thursday night, as their manager suggested, it came through as loudly as the thunder outside Tropicana Field. We're listening now. And if the Boston Red Sox are smart, they are, too.

When the Red Sox came here to open their final series before the All-Star break, they hadn't seen the Rays since Mother's Day in Fenway Park. In the eight weeks that have elapsed, the American League East has been widely presumed to be a two-team race, with the Red Sox and New York Yankees destined to duke it out in August and September, just like the good old days of 2003 and 2004.

But the Rays have quietly won nine of their past 16 series. And when Thursday night's game ended, they were 26-21 since that May trip to Boston, 45-42 overall and only one game behind the second-place Yankees, who are in the midst of a 6-15 freefall.

It was against that backdrop that the sneaky-good Rays faced Red Sox ace Chris Sale. And wouldn't you know it, they beat him. Peter Bourjos hit a solo homer in the fifth inning, and with thunder audible underneath the Trop's dome, Wilson Ramos rocked a two-run shot in the sixth to fuel a 4-1 victory that served notice that the Rays are very much for real.

"I'd say it's a pretty big message," manager Kevin Cash said. "These guys, they came off a frustrating loss [Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs] and they didn't let it linger. They knew they had to be at their best on the mound and at the plate against Chris Sale. They did that, and it's put us in a position to build off of it now."

These Rays are built differently than in previous seasons. Rather than leaning on their starting pitchers and grinding out just enough runs to win low-scoring games, they have a multifaceted offense that came into Thursday night having scored the fifth-most runs in the league.

And for a change, it isn't longtime third baseman Evan Longoria leading the way either. First baseman Logan Morrison has 24 home runs and a .956 OPS. All-Star designated hitter Corey Dickerson has gone deep 17 times and posted a .918 OPS. Right fielder Steven Souza Jr. has 16 homers, too, while late-blooming infielder Tim Beckham has matured into a solid big league hitter at age 27.

The Rays also recently upgraded their defense by trading for shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria. Ramos has returned from knee surgery to bring stability behind the plate.

Red Sox manager John Farrell said he's "not surprised at all" the Rays are playing so well, but that would put him in the minority. Before the season began, Tampa Bay was the consensus choice to finish last in the AL East.

"I'd put our team up against anybody's team," Morrison said. "I really like the guys in here, the way they go about their business. They just grind it out."

And the way the Rays see it, this series against the Red Sox represents their best opportunity yet to show the rest of the league.

Beating Sale is a good way to start.

Sale, a strong candidate to be the AL's starting pitcher in the All-Star Game for a second consecutive season, struck out eight of the first 12 batters. But Rays rookie starter Jake Faria held the Red Sox to only one run through six innings, giving the Tampa Bay offense a chance to take a few good swings.

Sure enough, Morrison singled with one out in the fourth inning and scored on Ramos' double to the gap in left-center field. Bourjos led off the fifth by turning on an 0-1 slider and putting it in the left-field seats.

Ramos had never faced Sale before Thursday night. But after Longoria opened the sixth inning with a double, Ramos jumped on a first-pitch fastball and hit it out to center field.

"I was telling guys that inning that he hit the home run, just with the thunder outside, I was like, 'This is going to be it. Something's going to happen this inning,'" Faria said. "That was cool."

Said Sale: "You rarely see good pitches go that far. I haven't checked, and I probably won't so I can sleep tonight."

Faria might not have gotten much sleep either, not after outdueling Sale in only his sixth career start. He called the victory "massive," and although the Red Sox still lead the AL East by 3½ games and have the talent to pull away in the second half, it's no longer just the Yankees who are worth paying attention to in their rearview mirror.

"I talked to my guys, to my teammates, and told them this series is very important for us because we're behind that team," Ramos said. "That's the series we have to play hard, we have to win. If we want to be in first place in the division, we have to play good baseball against those teams like Boston."

The message appears to have gotten through. The Rays are worth our attention -- and the Red Sox's, too.