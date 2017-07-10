The Red Sox need more from Hanley Ramirez

Tampa Bay takes three of four from Boston courtesy of Brad Miller's go-ahead homer in the eighth inning of a 5-3 victory. (1:01)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The question was succinct and direct, and it elicited an equally straightforward and refreshingly candid response.

"Do you expect a better second half from Hanley Ramirez?" longtime WBZ Radio reporter Jonny Miller asked.

"I would hope so," Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell responded.

Farrell might want to spend the next four days searching for a genie to grant him that wish. It couldn't hurt to cross his fingers and toes, too.

The All-Star break comes at a good time for the Red Sox. They lost 5-3 to the surprising Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday when reliever Joe Kelly allowed a run for the first time in more than two months on Brad Miller's decisive two-run homer in the eighth inning. It marked the division-leading Sox's third loss in four games to the Rays, who are suddenly tied for second place in the American League East with the New York Yankees, 3.5 games off the pace.

But the break comes at a really good time for Ramirez, who could benefit as much as anyone from hitting the reset button on his season.

With a considerable boost from his Fourth of July-weekend hitting binge, Ramirez closed the first half batting .261 with 13 homers, 34 RBIs and a .794 OPS that ranks 40th among 87 players with enough at-bats to qualify for the American League batting title. But his WAR remains the same as Bluto's grade-point average in "Animal House" -- 0.0, according to FanGraphs -- which translates to Ramirez being one of the least valuable players in the league.

Ramirez has been able to play only 12 innings at first base because of persistent pain and soreness in both shoulders, a factor that might help explain the drop-off in his power from last season. But it also makes him a full-time designated hitter and limits Farrell's flexibility with the lineup.

And Ramirez made a few critical mental mistakes over the weekend at Tropicana Field. He could have tied Saturday's 1-0 loss with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, but instead muscled up for three big swings at cutters from Rays closer Alex Colome and struck out.

On Sunday, Ramirez failed to tag up and advance to third base after right fielder Steven Souza Jr. made a sensational full-extension diving catch in foul territory in the fourth inning. Two innings later, Ramirez got doubled off first base after Corey Dickerson made a leaping catch at the left field wall.

So, like the beleaguered characters in those Southwest Airlines commercials that ask if you "wanna get away," Ramirez could use a few days off to clear his mind, rest his shoulders and get ready for a second half of the season in which the Red Sox are going to need him if they intend on pulling away in the AL East.

"His presence in our lineup can't be overstated," Farrell said. "He's got a long track record of being a power hitter, a guy that hits for high average. Honestly, we need him to be that type of hitter."

Indeed, there's evidence that as Ramirez goes, the Red Sox's offense follows. Ramirez went 12-for-30 with four doubles and two homers from June 29 to July 4, and the Sox averaged 8.8 runs per game en route to winning six in a row. Since then, Ramirez went only 5-for-18 with one homer, and the Sox averaged 2.8 runs per game and lost four out of five.

Small sample size, you say? Consider this: Since the season began, the Red Sox have a 10-2 record in games when Ramirez hits a home run. They have averaged 5.8 runs per game in the 19 games when he has had at least two hits, and 4.6 runs per game in the other 70 games.

Ramirez has said repeatedly that neither he nor anyone else can replace David Ortiz in the middle of the lineup. Like it or not, though, Ramirez is the closest thing the Red Sox have to a classic slugger. He also carried the offense for stretches after the All-Star break last year, while Ortiz was still around and Mookie Betts was in the midst of an MVP-worthy season.

The Red Sox have the starting pitching to get on a roll in the second half, especially with David Price throwing well once again Sunday and fellow lefty Eduardo Rodriguez slated to return from a knee injury after the break. Meanwhile, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is seeking to address the team's two glaring needs -- a third baseman and another late-inning reliever, preferably a lefty -- before the July 31 trade deadline.

But the Red Sox also need last year's Hanley Ramirez to show up again in order to get the offense going more consistently.

"Honestly, it was just one click," Ramirez said of what got him jumpstarted last season. "That's all it takes in this game, just one click and you go from there. I'm not going to stop working. I'm going to get hot."

In Farrell's words, the Red Sox hope so.