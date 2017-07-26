Eduardo Nunez can help the Red Sox, but they can't stop there

Eduardo Nunez doubles to right field to drive in two runs in the fourth inning. Nunez would be traded to Boston later in the game. (1:00)

SEATTLE -- By the time Rafael Devers stepped to the plate for his first major league at-bat at Safeco Field on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox were still scoreless. Matter of fact, they had been shut out for 15 consecutive innings and hadn't scored in 136 of their past 167 innings overall.

Eduardo Nunez might help fix that. Maybe.

Nunez, acquired from the San Francisco Giants late Tuesday night for minor league pitchers Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos, is both valuable and versatile. He can platoon at third base with Devers, spell banged-up and slumping shortstop Xander Bogaerts or steal a base late in a game as a pinch-runner. He's a useful player, to be sure, and he's owed less than $2 million for the rest of the season before becoming a free agent.

What Nunez doesn't do, however, is hit for power or drive in a bunch of runs. And with six shopping days left before Monday's non-waiver trade deadline, there's still time for president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to fill the hole that remains in the middle of the Red Sox's order, in addition to upgrading the bullpen.

The Red Sox have been focused on the latter. They recently sent scouts to watch several relievers, including Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Pat Neshek and Detroit Tigers lefty Justin Wilson, according to major league sources. Either pitcher would help strengthen the seventh- and eighth-inning bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel.

But over the past few days, multiple major league sources said the Red Sox were still eyeing third-base options, too, even after calling up Devers. It wasn't so much that the Sox wanted to replace Devers, the baby-faced 20-year-old top prospect who became the youngest player in the majors when he debuted Tuesday. They wanted an experienced player to complement him -- and to serve as a fallback option in case Devers proves to not be ready, like Yoan Moncada last September.

For what it's worth, Devers had a promising debut. He drew a leadoff walk and made a smart read to advance to third base on a wild pitch before scoring in a three-run sixth inning. He walked again in the ninth and quelled some concern over his defense by making a few nice plays, including ranging to his left for Guillermo Heredia's grounder in the ninth inning.

Eduardo Nunez can do a little bit of a lot of things for the Red Sox. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

But Nunez, 30, is a nice insurance policy. An eight-year veteran, he was batting .308 with 21 doubles, four home runs and 18 stolen bases in 76 games for the Giants. He's a .278 career hitter and has played five positions -- shortstop, third base, left field, second base and right field -- though none particularly well. At the very least, he's an upgrade over light-hitting utility man Deven Marrero, the player Nunez will likely replace on the roster.

Nunez was also acquired at a reasonable cost. Anderson has split the season between two Class A levels and is regarded as a fringe prospect, while fellow right-hander Santos is 17 and playing in rookie ball.

But the Red Sox still crave an impact bat. Entering play on Tuesday night, they were batting .205 with a .275 on-base percentage and more strikeouts (147) than hits (121) over the past 17 games. During that nearly three-week stretch, they were slugging .296 with 15 doubles and 13 homers.

Dombrowski and manager John Farrell are quick to note that the Red Sox didn't build the offense around home runs. But Hanley Ramirez's solo shot in the fourth inning Tuesday was only the team's 100th homer of the season in its 102nd game. It's difficult to build big innings when you have to string three or four hits together.

With Ramirez having begun to play first base more often despite soreness in both shoulders, Dombrowski is freed up to look for offense at virtually any position. If he's able to trade for power-hitting Jay Bruce or Lucas Duda, both of the New York Mets, the Red Sox could use either as a designated hitter. And adding Bruce or Duda would give the Red Sox a middle-of-the-order run producer they have lacked since David Ortiz retired after last season.

Nunez might help. But Dombrowski can't stop there.