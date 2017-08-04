Rafael Devers giving the Red Sox the production Yoan Moncada couldn't

Rafael Devers' 13th hit in his first eight career games is a two-run homer to extend the Boston lead. (0:18)

BOSTON -- Yoan Moncada returned to Fenway Park on Thursday night. In case you missed him, he was the Chicago White Sox second baseman with his initials -- "YM" overlapping nicely to form a superhero-like crest -- tattooed onto his neck.

But once again, there was no mistaking Rafael Devers, the smiley-faced Boston Red Sox rookie who just keeps tattooing baseballs.

Moncada and Devers are inextricably linked, now more than ever. A year ago, they were together in Boston's loaded farm system, Moncada the $31.5 million bonus baby with a garage full of sports cars and a label as the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball, Devers the braces-wearing teenager a notch below. But their paths diverged in December. The Red Sox used Moncada as the bait to land ace Chris Sale in a blockbuster deal but held tight to Devers, refusing to include him in any trade.

And now here they are again, less than a month after being called up to the big leagues and playing at starkly different levels.

Moncada, 22, is the cleanup hitter for the sad-sack White Sox, who are in the earliest stage of their rebuilding process. After going 0-for-2 with two walks in Thursday night's 9-5 loss to the Red Sox, he's 4-for-40 with 17 strikeouts and a .280 on-base percentage.

Devers, the youngest player in the majors (20 years, 9 months), is 13-for-32 and has reached base in all eight games he has played. With his two-run, opposite-field homer into the Green Monster seats in the first inning against White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez, he became the fourth Red Sox player in the past 100 years to go deep in three of his first eight games. And he's the first player since at least 1900 to have 13 hits and three homers in his first eight games before turning 21.

"His at-bats are just great," Red Sox star right fielder Mookie Betts said. "He's in control in all of his at-bats. He swings at good pitches. He's hitting the ball all over the plate, so they don't really know where to play him."

In short, Devers is doing everything the Red Sox thought Moncada would when they called him up late last season.

The situation was nearly identical. In the midst of a race for the division title, the Red Sox were seeking more offense from the third-base position. They called up Moncada directly from Double-A and gave him a chance to play every day.

It didn't work out. Moncada went 4-for-19 with 12 strikeouts, including nine in a row to end the season, and ceded the job to utility infielder Brock Holt down the stretch and in the playoffs.

Looking back now, Double-A Portland manager Carlos Febles insists the Red Sox didn't rush Moncada. But he also believes Devers is a more refined hitter now than Moncada was a year ago, citing Devers' ability to use the entire field (13 of his 18 homers in Double-A went the opposite way, to center field or left).

Devers also appears to have a keen eye. He has worked five walks, including a nine-pitch walk after fouling off three two-strike pitches -- against a lefty, no less -- in the fourth inning Thursday night.

"The reports were consistent on him: an advanced hitter, even at the age of 20," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "But how was it going to play at the higher levels? And then all of a sudden you start to get pitchers that are around the strike zone a little bit more. His ability to identify pitches is apparent. It's well above average, and he continues to do it."

Said Moncada, through an interpreter: "I feel happy for him because I know that he's a very good player, and I really believe he's going to have a very long career in the majors. I'm just happy for him to have that experience."

It isn't supposed to be this way. If anything, Moncada's struggle to adapt at the game's highest level is far more normal than Devers' ridiculous success. Even Mike Trout scuffled in his first tour of the big leagues, batting .220 with a .672 OPS through 40 games in 2011. The learning curve isn't as flat as Devers is making it look.

The White Sox are certain Moncada will be a star. Manager Rick Renteria said Thursday he envisions Moncada as a middle-of-the-order hitter going forward. And Moncada insists his failure with the Red Sox last season is helping him get through these first few weeks with the White Sox.

"No two situations are alike," Farrell said. "[Moncada] is a tremendous athlete, explosive abilities. He's an extremely talented young guy. There's no denying the physical abilities.

"Raffy has come in and shown us a very flat swing, the ability to address many different areas in the strike zone. Maybe that has him at this stage a little bit more equipped [than Moncada]."

Of course, Moncada's early performance relative to Devers' doesn't mean he will wind up being the lesser player. But it certainly seems the Red Sox chose to hold on to the right third baseman.