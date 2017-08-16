Xander Bogaerts shined in Red Sox win, but they'll need more from him soon

Hanley Ramirez and Sandy Leon each smack bases-loaded doubles to help the Red Sox to a 10-4 victory over the Cardinals. (1:07)

BOSTON -- On the eve of Rafael Devers' major-league debut last month, a Boston Red Sox official outlined the team's relatively-modest expectation for the top prospect's impact on the pennant race.

"Remember last year at the [trade] deadline when [president of baseball operations] Dave [Dombrowski] called up Beni?" the official said. "It'd be nice to get a similar jolt from Raffy."

Jolt? Devers has been more like a cardiac defibrillator.

With two more hits Tuesday night in a 10-4 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals, Devers joined Johnny Pesky (1942) and Tom Oliver (1930) as the only Red Sox players in the last 100 years with at least 23 hits in his first 17 big-league games. This week, he became only the second left-handed hitter ever to take New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman deep, homered twice against the Cleveland Indians and started the 31st triple play in club history against the Cardinals -- and it's only Wednesday.

Since Devers' July 25 debut, the Red Sox are 13-5, including 11 wins in their last 12 games. They have grown their division lead from one game over the Yankees to 4.5. Their odds of winning the American League East have increased from 73.5 percent to 89.7 percent, according to FanGraphs.

Call it the Devers Effect.

But if there's one thing we have learned about young players -- and at age 20, Devers is the youngest player in the majors -- it's that the league catches up to them. Pitchers are too talented and scouting reports are too detailed for the good times to roll indefinitely. Devers has already endured one mini-funk (3-for-19), and for as comfortable as he appears at the plate, other dry spells are sure to follow.

Xander Bogaerts, left, celebrates with Eduardo Nunez, center, and Mookie Betts during an eight-run Red Sox rally in the fifth inning on Tuesday. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

And so, the most significant development from the Red Sox's Tuesday night hit parade -- and the eight-run fifth inning certainly resembled a parade, with 13 batters coming to the plate and 10 straight reaching base without a home run -- was that three of their 15 hits came from Xander Bogaerts.

In some ways, Bogaerts was Devers before Devers arrived. Four years ago, the Sox called up Bogaerts in August and thrust him into the heat of a pennant race. He didn't play as regularly as Devers, at least not until the playoffs when he took over at third base for slumping Will Middlebrooks, but nevertheless injected youthful energy to an already-talented team that eventually won the World Series.

Since then, Bogaerts has emerged as an All-Star caliber shortstop. He has 506 hits over the past three years, third in the AL behind only Houston's Jose Altuve and Red Sox teammate Mookie Betts, and last year, he hit 21 home runs. When he's right, he's as good at rifling hits to the opposite field as anyone in the majors.

But Bogaerts hasn't been right for some time now, as evidenced by his .195 average (24-for-123) and one home run since the beginning of July. He went 18 games and 82 plate appearances without driving in a run until his bases-loaded single in that big fifth inning against the Cardinals.

Red Sox manager John Farrell flatly denied Tuesday that Bogaerts is playing hurt. But Bogaerts admitted that, yes, the bruise from being hit by a pitch on his right hand July 6 at Tampa Bay is "still a little bit in there" and that maybe it has impacted his swing.

"Some days are a little worse than others," Bogaerts said. "It's something I've never dealt with in my career."

Indeed, Bogaerts has been remarkably durable, playing in 144, 156 and 157 games over the last three seasons. This year, he has played in 108 games, fourth-most among AL shortstops. If Bogaerts wasn't banged up, he'd surely be worn down.

Bogaerts has found that the best way to emerge from a slump is to hit his way out of it. Of course, it's more challenging to spend extra hours in the batting cage with a bruised hand.

"You know what you want to feel like while hitting," Bogaerts said. "Just keep continuing to work until you feel that way."

There's little doubt the Red Sox need him. Farrell has tried to get Bogaerts going by dropping him into the No. 6 spot in the batting order. Rookie left fielder Andrew Benintendi, every bit as scorching as Devers, has taken over Bogaerts' preferred No. 3 spot. Even Devers is batting in front of Bogaerts.

So, pardon the Red Sox for crossing their fingers and toes that an infield hit in the first inning (accompanied by another ill-advised headfirst dive into first base) and back-to-back singles to left field in the fifth and sixth might be exactly what Bogaerts needs to shake him from the worst slump of his career since the second half of the 2014 season.

"Working on everything, man," Bogaerts said. "Go out there and try to put up a competitive at-bat. Sometimes you're wondering what you're even doing up there after you see the at-bat you had is pretty bad. Sometimes you have a good swing and can't do anything about [the result]. Just try to take the positive from those types of stuff and move forward."

One thing Bogaerts hasn't wanted to do: Rest.

"You've just got to go out there," Bogaerts said. "It's the end of the season, we're in a pretty good place right now as a team. You don't want to be on the bench right now. You just want to battle through stuff like that and help the team."

Devers has given the Red Sox a jolt -- and Bogaerts a chance to heal. Pretty soon, though, the Red Sox will need their shortstop to start peaking again.