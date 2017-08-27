Red Sox might need Rafael Devers to carry them

Trey Mancini smacks a RBI ground-rule double in the top of the first inning to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead over the Red Sox (0:19)

BOSTON -- And a baby-faced rookie shall lead them.

An ugly weekend for the Boston Red Sox ended in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles, a sweep that trimmed Boston's lead in the American League East to 2½ games. Sunday’s 2-1 defeat saw Boston hitters go 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and leave 13 runners on base. As a team, the Red Sox went 1-for-23 with runners in scoring position during the three-game sweep.

Boston’s lone hit with runners in scoring position came from 20-year-old third baseman Rafael Devers, who doubled twice Sunday to snap out of a 2-for-27 skid. Devers lined an elevated Wade Miley fastball off the top of the Green Monster in the second inning, and then roped a Mychal Givens fastball into the right-field corner for an RBI double in the sixth.

Devers now is slugging .574 in 28 games in the major leagues, including six doubles and eight home runs.

“If you watch him at the plate, he’s got a little lane that he’s looking down,” Red Sox hitting coach Chili Davis said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a righty or lefty. He sees the ball -- and when it’s in that lane, he’s always ready to fire at it.”

If Devers has put his first slump in the rearview mirror, the timing couldn’t be better. Neither Mookie Betts nor Hanley Ramirez looks much like a middle-of-the-order hitter these days. Neither Andrew Benintendi nor Xander Bogaerts seems to be able to shake his streakiness. Even Cy Young Award favorite Chris Sale suddenly looks a little bit vulnerable.

Boston's struggling offense might come to depend on 20-year-old third baseman Rafael Devers, who doubled twice Sunday. AP Photo/Steven Senne

For all of their star power, if the Red Sox are going to play deep into October, the precocious Devers might have to carry them there.

“They’re going to learn him, and he’s going to learn them,” Davis said. “But with the abilities he has, once he learns them, they’re going to have a tough time getting him out.”

For a time, the Red Sox seemed comfortable entrusting Devers with such an important role. It took less than a week after his call-up for Red Sox manager John Farrell to hit him in the No. 5 hole in the batting order, between Ramirez and Bogaerts.

But after a week that saw Devers go without an extra-base hit, Farrell dropped his rookie third baseman down to the No. 8 spot -- the lowest he had hit in the order since July.

“It’s pretty clear over the last 10 days or so how opposing pitchers are attacking him,” Farrell said. “You’re seeing a young guy that is forced to make adjustments. Today is a good showing.”

Said Davis, “I’m sure that won’t be the last [slump] he has. But I haven’t seen him down yet. I don’t even think he knows he was 2-for-27. He’s just up there playing baseball. He’s always got that little smile on his face.”

Instead of Devers, Farrell installed Chris Young as his No. 5 hitter behind Ramirez on Sunday afternoon, a by-the-book decision against the left-handed Miley. But Young popped up twice and struck out looking -- albeit on a pitch that looked to be outside -- in his three chances with runners in scoring position. A tough year for Young against lefties didn’t get any better.

Young was far from the only culprit at the plate for the Red Sox. Betts had his own opportunity to deliver a decisive blow in the sixth inning, working the full count against Baltimore reliever Miguel Castro with the bases loaded. But Castro threw a fastball at the knees when Betts was expecting a slider down and out of the zone, and Betts took an inning-ending called third strike.

Boston’s starting rotation remains a strength, a horrific three-game stretch notwithstanding. But even seven effective innings from Doug Fister weren’t enough for Boston to avoid a sweep. Fister yielded just two first-inning runs but otherwise did everything he could. Those two first-inning runs turned out to be decisive.

Short of perfection, however, there’s not much Boston pitchers can do when their brethren at the plate look so punchless -- as Farrell acknowledged in blunt fashion before Sunday’s game.

“To be quite frank with you, our team is built to have the starter keep the game under control early,” the manager said. “We're not a big-swing-of-the-bat type of lineup. To play catch-up, that's a little bit more difficult [with] the way we're constructed.”

The Red Sox had their chances to catch up on Sunday. But their only hitter who capitalized on his chance was Devers.