Eduardo Nunez, Red Sox need not apologize for bunting on CC Sabathia

Gary Sanchez hits his 12th homer of August and Greg Bird hits a two-run homer as the Yankees top the Red Sox 6-2. (0:58)

NEW YORK -- Let's be clear: Eduardo Nunez has nothing to apologize about.

When he stepped to the plate in the first inning Thursday night, Nunez had one hit in six career at-bats against New York Yankees starter CC Sabathia, who had held the Boston Red Sox to two measly runs in 20 innings this season. As a team, the Sox don't hit for much power and have struggled all year against left-handed starting pitchers.

A bunt was not only a perfectly sensible notion, it was the right play.

One problem: Sabathia was offended.

The Yankees' CC Sabathia viewed the small-ball style that the Red Sox tried to employ in the first inning -- Eduardo Nunez's bunt attempt in particular -- as "weak." AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

"I'm an old man, so they should go out and want to kick my butt," said Sabathia, who also happens to have a surgically repaired right knee that flared up recently and landed him on the disabled list for 10 days in August. "I just feel like they tried to take the weak road."

No, the Red Sox, who lost 6-2, merely tried to get a rally started against a pitcher they haven't been able to hit. Hard to see anything wrong with that.

Nunez certainly didn't, even though he admitted to making a gesture of apology to Sabathia before facing him in the third inning. They were teammates, after all, for four seasons with the Yankees, and Nunez maintains that they have a "good relationship."

"I say I'm sorry, but I have to [bunt]. It's my game. It's my job," Nunez said. "I know he has a bad knee. I feel bad for him. But it's not my problem. I can't change my game. If I have to bunt four times in a row, I do it. I don't care if he's mad or not."

Sabathia was mad, all right. He fumed on the mound, shouting and gesturing at the Sox's dugout after escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first inning by striking out Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. After the game, he called the Red Sox "scared" and said Nunez's audacity to bunt "just shows what they got over there."

The whole thing was preposterous, of course. Although, Sabathia was right about one thing. He said he doesn't believe the Red Sox were specifically trying to exploit his knee problems.

Nunez noted the Sox aren't a power-hitting team. That's an understatement. They have hit 142 homers in 134 games, last in the American League. By comparison, Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez have combined for 65 homers, almost half as many as Boston's total, and Judge has hit only seven since the All-Star break.

Indeed, the Red Sox win by playing small ball. They hit and run, they move runners, and they're super aggressive on the bases, often to their detriment. In their unceasing quest to always take the extra base, they have run into 71 outs, most in the majors.

And, yes, they bunt.

"We don't have any guys that have 30 homers, 100 RBI," Nunez said. "We play the little game. If he has issues with bunting, that's our game."

And they aren't about to change it.

Nunez said he understands why Sabathia would be upset. Sabathia is a former Cy Young Award winner in the twilight of his career. He has been part of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry since 2009 and has 15 victories over Boston while wearing pinstripes, second-most in club history behind Andy Pettitte (20).

"He wants respect," Nunez said.

It's the ultimate sign of respect that the Red Sox feel they must resort to bunting to beat Sabathia. If he has the chance, Nunez said he will "100 percent" do it again.

"What do you want me to do?" Nunez said. "Play in. Or field the ball. I don't care. I have to compete, and he has to figure it out."

A pitcher of Sabathia's stature should have done that by now.