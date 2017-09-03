Can Chris Sale overcome his ordinary Septembers this year?

NEW YORK -- Chris Sale is a six-time All-Star and a perennial Cy Young Award candidate who's the odds-on favorite to win the honor in the American League for the first time this season. Last week, he reached 1,500 career strikeouts in fewer innings than any pitcher in history. By every measure, he's one of the decade's best starting pitchers.

But in September, Sale tends to be Mr. Ordinary.

It's one of the most puzzling things about the Boston Red Sox ace. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2012 with the Chicago White Sox, Sale's ERA in the last month of the regular season is 3.86, nearly a full run higher than his 2.97 career mark. He has only once registered a sub-3.00 ERA in September. In each of the past two years, he plodded to the finish line with ERAs of 4.39 and 4.34 in his final six starts.

So, when Sale recently gave up 10 runs in 10 innings over back-to-back starts against the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians -- two likely playoff-bound teams -- it seemed his slide might be starting a few weeks earlier than usual. Then, as if to dispel that notion, he blanked the last-place Blue Jays for seven innings last Tuesday night in Toronto.

Still, as Sale braces for his first September start for the Red Sox on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, the question lingers: With the playoffs looming for the first time in his career, can Sale finally finish strong?

"Every starting pitcher goes through a period in late August, sometimes in September, that the body starts to feel the effects of 180, 190, 200 innings, wherever you are," Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis said. "I think sometimes the meaningfulness of the game you're pitching in kind of takes over, and I think that's going to be the case with Chris."

Sale hasn't pitched in a meaningful September game since 2012. The White Sox were in the hunt for a division title, leading the American League Central by one game at the end of August. But Sale went 2-3 with a 4.11 ERA in six starts, including a Sept. 29 stinker in which he lasted only 3 ⅓ innings in a 10-4 loss at Tampa Bay that dropped Chicago two games behind the Detroit Tigers with four games remaining.

In the four seasons that followed, the White Sox were never less than 13 games out of first place or 7 ½ out of the wild-card race entering the final month. And Sale probably looked forward to September about as much as kids trudging back to school.

The White Sox's inability to contend ultimately punched Sale's ticket out of town. His debut season in Boston has been the best by a Red Sox pitcher since Pedro Martinez's salad days. In 27 starts, Sale has completed seven innings 20 times, allowed three or fewer runs 21 times and recorded at least 10 strikeouts 17 times. He leads the AL in innings (185 ⅓), strikeouts (264), strikeouts per nine innings (12.8) and wins (15), and he ranks second in ERA (2.77) behind Indians ace Corey Kluber (2.63).

But it will be what Sale does in October that will most shape his legacy. Curt Schilling and even Jon Lester became Red Sox heroes by thriving in the postseason. David Price won't live down last year's playoff pounding in Cleveland until he wins a postseason start.

Pressure? If anything, Sale seems to be relishing the opportunity.

"It's what we sign up for, important games at the end of the year," he said. "I think this year I'll have a little more incentive. There will be a little bit more on the line."

Indeed, Sale believes the mere anticipation of the postseason will sharpen his focus down the stretch. And sure enough, after he gave up six earned runs in only three innings in his worst start of the season Aug. 24 in Cleveland, Sale went through what Willis describes as one of his most intense bullpen sessions.

"There's never been a question of his focus, but when you're going along and pitching really well you're trying to just maintain," Willis says. "He was trying to figure some things out coming out of a start that he wasn't happy with. I thought he was a little more methodical with his work. He's a perfectionist."

But Sale hardly has been perfect against the Indians and Yankees. The Indians knocked him around twice in the past month, scoring 13 runs in eight innings against him. And although Sale has a 2.12 ERA in four starts this season against the Yankees, he also hasn't beaten them.

"We look at things, we look at sequences, we obviously watch his delivery to see if there's anything they could possibly have on him," Willis says, referring specifically to the Indians' success against Sale. "But it comes down to command. If you command your pitches -- and particularly if he commands the stuff that he brings to the table every five days -- he's going to have a good chance."

The Red Sox don't want to make a big deal about Sale's September struggles. But they certainly are cognizant of it, which is why Willis says they have tried to give Sale additional rest whenever possible.

Thanks to off days in the schedule and the way the rotation has been arranged, Sale has gotten at least one extra day of rest before four of his nine starts since the All-Star break and still pitched in all three of the series against the Yankees over the past four weeks. With a day off Thursday, he figures to get another five-day breather before facing the Rays next Saturday at Fenway Park.

"It's not called the 'dog days' for no reason," Sale says. "Any time you can get a little bit of a break -- and not only that, a little more work [in the bullpen], too, especially this time of year, it's nice."

Whatever it takes to change Sale's late-season track record. For the Red Sox, there might not be a more important development in September.