Red Sox working extra(s) hard to maintain their AL East lead

Xander Bogaerts smacks a liner to left field and brings Deven Marrero in to score, capping off a 13-6 win for Red Sox in the 15th inning.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- At some point before the ninth inning Friday night, Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell took a peek at the scoreboard above the left-field bleachers at Tropicana Field. And there it was, in bright lights, for all to see.

YANKEES 8, ORIOLES 2.

"You see their score up on the board," Farrell said, "and you know what potentially could be there."

It's that time of year. Scoreboard-watching is all the rage in ballparks across baseball. For the Red Sox, trailing by three runs entering the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, it meant possibly having their lead in the American League East cut to two measly games with 15 to play.

Dustin Pedroia went 0-for-9, but scored one of the Red Sox's seven runs in the 15th inning against Tampa.

And so, there was a little extra significance to the Sox rallying for three runs against Rays closer Alex Colome, then grinding through six extra innings, all the way to the 15th, before busting out for seven runs and claiming a 13-6 victory in a game that lasted 6 hours, 5 minutes -- tied for the second-longest in the majors this season.

"In the end, we won. That's all we need now," said shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who picked up four hits and reached base five times. "Comeback win was huge. We were down by three, facing one of the best closers in the game on their side, and tied the game in the ninth. Hopefully we can carry this momentum into tomorrow."

As crazy as it was -- the teams combined to use 31 position players, the Rays tied an American League record by using 12 pitchers, there were 541 pitches thrown and 29 runners left on base, Dustin Pedroia became the second Red Sox player ever to go 0-for-9 in a game -- it seemed entirely familiar to Boston.

The Sox have played four games that lasted at least 15 innings, all since the All-Star break. Just last week they went 19 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Overall, they have played 16 extra-inning games -- and won 13 of them.

Working overtime is nothing new to the Red Sox.

"I think we can say that we've been there, been able to play those long games," center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said. "We've become accustomed to it.

"Physically it stinks, but we know we can still battle back and get the job done."

Said Farrell: “The number of games that we’ve played in extra innings, we’re certainly comfortable. We don’t panic. There’s a relaxed attitude and energy in the dugout, knowing that someone is going to step up big.”

Even by Red Sox standards, this comeback was impressive.

In the ninth inning, they took advantage of an error by Rays second baseman Danny Espinosa and wildness by Colome. They also got a few well-placed hits from pinch hitter Christian Vazquez, Sandy Leon and Bogaerts, whose single to left field scored pinch runner Rajai Davis with the tying run.

The Sox took the lead in the 14th inning on three consecutive singles by Mookie Betts, Mitch Moreland and Rafael Devers, but the Rays tied it when Kevin Kiermaier -- who made two of the best catches you'll see all season to save runs earlier in the game -- belted a solo homer against Brandon Workman.

Finally, in the 15th, the Red Sox sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs on four hits, one walk, a hit-by-pitch and errors by Rays second baseman Brad Miller and first baseman Logan Morrison. According to Elias Sports Bureau research, the last team to score at least seven runs in the 15th inning or later was the 1983 Texas Rangers, who poured on 12 runs in the 15th against Oakland.

"It just shows the never-quit, never-lay-down attitude," said Red Sox ace Chris Sale, who gave up four runs in 5⅔ innings in another rocky late-season start that would have been the primary story if not for the comeback and the wildness that ensued. "Winning this game, it boosts the morale and makes me not go home and want to just stare at the ceiling all night."

And it helps the Red Sox keep the Yankees at arm's length while crossing another day off the calendar, no small accomplishment with two weeks left in the season.