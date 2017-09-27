Will a beatdown by the Blue Jays cost Chris Sale the Cy Young Award?

Chris Sale gives up four home runs and the Blue Jays see long balls from Kendrys Morales, Teoscar Hernandez and Josh Donaldson. (1:12)

BOSTON -- If Chris Sale is lucky, a second-place finish in the Cy Young Award voting will be the only consequence of what happened here Tuesday night.

A second-place finish in the American League East? The Red Sox aren't in grave danger of that. Not yet. Not with five games remaining and a three-game lead over the New York Yankees. The magic number is stuck on three and their fans might be bracing for DEFCON 4, but the Red Sox still have too much control over the situation to spark any genuine alarm.

Sale could have made things a bit easier, though. If only he had continued his mastery of the Blue Jays, which included 22 scoreless innings over three starts this season, the Red Sox's road to a second consecutive division title would be a little less bumpy. The champagne would be chilling in the clubhouse rather than packed firmly on ice.

Instead, Sale gave up five runs on eight hits and was pulled after five innings at Fenway Park. He allowed four home runs, tying his career-high, at least one coming against each of his pitches (fastball, changeup, slider). And the Red Sox lost 9-4, their second straight defeat after six consecutive wins.

"This one's on me," Sale said.

A rough night for Chris Sale against the Blue Jays could cost Boston's ace some hardware. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It continued a month-long pattern in which the Red Sox ace has alternated good starts with bad ones. Sale got roughed up for six runs by the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 24, then shut out the Blue Jays for seven innings on Aug. 29. He gave up three homers in a loss to the Yankees on Sept. 3, then blanked the Tampa Bay Rays for six innings on Sept. 9. He gave up four runs to the Rays on Sept. 15, then struck out 13 Baltimore Orioles in eight scoreless innings last Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Indians ace Corey Kluber has a 1.39 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 84 innings over his past 11 starts. For two months, Kluber has been lights-out, while Sale has occasionally gotten lit up, and the difference might be enough to put Kluber over the top in what figures to be a close Cy Young race. Not that any of that seems to matter much to Sale.

"Just flat-out got to win games. I'm not doing that," he said. "I'm as frustrated as anybody on the planet right now about that."

Sale's frustration level rose throughout the game Tuesday night.

Needing 13 strikeouts to tie Pedro Martinez's single-season Red Sox record of 313, Sale fanned eight batters, including five of the first 10. But he gave up solo homers to Josh Donaldson on a slider in the first inning and a fastball in the third. The Jays extended their lead in the fifth inning when rookie Teoscar Hernandez smacked a leadoff homer on a changeup and veteran Kendrys Morales hit a slider for a two-run shot.

The problem: location, according to Sale. Too many pitches found too much of the plate.

"Throw some bad pitches and get hit hard," Sale said, boiling down what happened. "I throw a lot of strikes, so I’ve just got to be more careful with where I throw them."

Sale is lined up to pitch the regular-season finale Sunday against the Houston Astros. It's a start the Red Sox don't want him to make.

They can still clinch the division as early as Thursday, and as long as they lock it up before Sunday, Sale can get additional rest and avoid facing the team the Sox most likely will play in the American League Division Series next week. Considering Sale has worked 214 ⅓ innings, more than any pitcher in the majors, a few extra days of rest before the postseason would be a good idea.

Asked whether Sale will make his final start, manager John Farrell said, "I think it’s probably too early to answer that definitively. We just have to see how these final five games play out."

"That’s not my call," Sale said. "I answer the phone when it rings. When they tell me to go out there, I go out there. Whenever that is, it is, and I’ll be ready for it.

"I'm still doing what I can out there. Just sometimes it doesn't work out. You can't have a good day at work every day. Unfortunately, what I do is amplified because we're here and we're in the thick of it."

Back-to-back losses to the Blue Jays haven't drastically altered the Red Sox's situation. But Sale could've helped them breathe a little bit easier. Now, like the rest of us, he must sit and wait to see how the race for the AL East crown shakes out.