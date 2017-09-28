Dustin Pedroia's return helps soothe Boston's worries

Dustin Pedroia hits a grounder to center field as Xander Bogaerts puts on the jets and runs home. After review, he's confirmed safe to put the Red Sox up 4-3. (0:51)

BOSTON -- If you think Boston Red Sox fans will breathe any easier after Wednesday night's come-from-behind, 10-7 victory snapped a two-game slide and cut the team's magic number to clinch the American League East down to two, well, you obviously don't know any Red Sox fans.

There's never any exhaling around here. The next crisis is only a day away. And so, as comforting as it might have been to see Xander Bogaerts' three-run homer clear the Green Monster and bust open a see-saw game against the Toronto Blue Jays, it did little to numb concerns about potential Game 3 playoff starter Rick Porcello getting rocked for a second consecutive outing or star right fielder Mookie Betts missing a second consecutive game with inflammation in his left wrist.

Oh, and we haven't even mentioned Dustin Pedroia yet.

Pedroia returned to the lineup Wednesday night after a two-game absence to get treatment on his troublesome left knee. That's the knee that was operated on last November, the knee that put him on the disabled list twice since the All-Star break and sidelined him for virtually all of August.

For weeks, the Red Sox have been mindful of building in rest for Pedroia whenever possible, taking advantage of days off in the schedule and opportunities to use him as a designated hitter while also taking him out of the lineup periodically. He hasn't started at second base more than three days in a row since a July 24-26 series in Seattle, and has started only five of the past nine games.

Dustin Pedroia returned to action Wednesday night as he tries to get in gear for the postseason. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Pedroia's days off Monday and Tuesday weren't planned, though. He reported swelling in his knee, so the Red Sox wisely held him out of the lineup. After all, the conservative approach is the only one worth taking when it comes to their 34-year-old second baseman.

But with the playoffs set to begin next week, it also begs the question of how regularly Pedroia will be able to play. Can the Red Sox count on him for every game?

"It was always the plan, when I came back in the first place, to make sure I'm out there in the playoffs and beyond. That's basically it," said Pedroia, who enjoys discussing his health about as much as children like eating brussels sprouts. "We're working really hard to do that."

Eduardo Nunez, the versatile infielder who would be the first choice to spell Pedroia, is dealing with his own knee injury. Nunez has played one game since Sept. 9 and was removed in the fifth inning Monday night after catching a spike in the ground and aggravating the sprained posterior cruciate ligament in the back of his right knee.

The Red Sox likely will carry utilityman Brock Holt on the postseason roster. But to hear manager John Farrell tell it, there isn't much doubt that Pedroia will be ready. For one thing, the postseason schedule includes more frequent days off for travel. The Red Sox wouldn't play three consecutive days until Games 3-5 of the American League Championship Series, assuming they get that far. And they would never play more than three days in a row.

"I have never liked that in the past," Pedroia said. "But it definitely will help out now."

Pedroia has vowed not to change his style of play, which can best be described as all-out all the time. He also has acknowledged the need to be more in tune with listening to his body, though it won't be easy to control his effort level or his aggressiveness given what's at stake in the playoffs.

Against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Pedroia played eight innings at second base and batted in his usual No. 2 spot. He went 2-for-5 and drove in a run when a replay review overturned a call and ruled Bogaerts had slid home safely in trying to score from first base.

"He looked good," Bogaerts said of his double-play partner. "I play alongside him a lot, and he looked real good today. That's how he always looks, basically."

And as he reclaimed his spot in the lineup, Pedroia also seemed to declare that the time for resting is over. The Red Sox can clinch the AL East title with any combination of two victories or Yankees losses. It could happen as soon as Thursday night when the Houston Astros come to town for the opener of a four-game series, and there's a decent chance they will be the Red Sox's opponent in the best-of-five division series, too.

In other words, it's go time.

"That's what our goal was, to make sure I'm playing down the stretch and to be able to withstand however many innings or games are needed [in the playoffs]," Pedroia said. "We put the work in. It's time to deal with it."

And it will be just another thing for Red Sox fans to worry about.