David Price saves the Sox in Game 3 win, buys Boston a Game 4

BOSTON -- Five days before this American League Division Series started, amid the euphoria of a sudsy celebration to mark the clinching of the AL East championship, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry contemplated the postseason impact that David Price could make as a relief pitcher.

Actually, Henry had already witnessed it firsthand.

"It was 2008 when he came in and shut us down from the bullpen," Henry said, referring to Price's role in helping the Tampa Bay Rays vanquish the Red Sox in a seven-game AL Championship Series played nearly a decade ago. "Maybe we'll see that again this year. I think we will."

Not an unreasonable request for the $30 million that Henry paid Price this year. And when the Red Sox needed him most, darned if Price didn't deliver only their best relief appearance since Pedro Martinez pitched in Game 5 of the 1999 Division Series.

David Price shows some fire after striking out Marwin Gonzalez to complete his fourth scoreless inning. Rhona Whise/EPA

With baby-faced rookie Rafael Devers having given the Sox their first lead in the 21st inning of a best-of-five series that had been dominated by the Houston Astros, Price made it hold up with four scoreless innings. He threw 57 pitches, more than in any of his half-dozen outings since returning from a seven-week stint on the disabled list and moving to the bullpen, and went through the heart of the mighty Astros' order twice.

The final score -- 10-3 Red Sox, who staved off elimination for at least one day -- doesn't do justice to how close the game was while Price was pitching. Derided in Boston for his lack of success as a starter in the postseason, the $217 million man earned his third career playoff victory as a reliever. 2017 MLB Postseason Keep up with the latest as baseball's top teams contend for the title. • Complete postseason guide » | Picks »

Really, though, Price should've been credited with a save -- of the season.

There were other Game 3 heroes for the Red Sox. Devers hit their first home run of the series, a two-run shot against Astros lefty Francisco Liriano that opened a 4-3 lead after starter Doug Fister put the Red Sox in a 3-0 first-inning hole. Mookie Betts played sensational defense in right field, reaching over the short fence to rob Josh Reddick of a three-run homer in the second inning and saving at least four runs overall. And Hanley Ramirez delivered four hits after holding a "Believe In Boston" banner over his head as he ran onto the field for postgame player introductions.

But it was Price who made Boston believe that maybe, just maybe, this could be a series after all.

Staked to a one-run lead, Price gave up a one-out single to Yuli Gurriel in the fourth inning; worked out of a two-on, none-out jam against the heart of the Astros' order in the fifth; and cruised through a 10-pitch sixth.

Price hadn't thrown more than 40 pitches in a relief appearance, and manager John Farrell has said he preferred to keep Price within that range. But with Reddick, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa due to bat in the seventh and knowing there was no margin for error with a one-run lead, Farrell pushed Price as far as he could go.

No problem. In that seventh inning, Price issued a one-out walk to Altuve but got Correa to line out to Betts and elevated a fastball on his final pitch of the game to fan Marwin Gonzalez.

A proud dog owner, Price likes to call himself "Astro's Dad." When the Red Sox needed him most, he was the Astros' Daddy.