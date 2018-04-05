As Red Sox come home, Mookie Betts is Boston's leading man

BOSTON -- A few months ago, when new manager Alex Cora told Mookie Betts he would bat at the top of the order for the Boston Red Sox, the star right fielder wondered only one thing.

“Are you going to hit me third later on?” Betts asked.

Last year, Betts was the No. 3 hitter on Opening Day. By the second week of May, he got moved up to the leadoff spot, where he spent the majority of the season. But once the playoffs rolled around, he returned to a run-producing role as the cleanup hitter.

No matter where Betts was in the lineup, opposing pitchers had no trouble finding him. And with David Ortiz content in retirement, no Red Sox batter drew more attention in rival scouting reports than Betts, whose offensive numbers dipped from his near-MVP season in 2016.

Cora understood the need for Betts to be more consistent. The least he could do, Cora figured, was keep Betts from having to guess where he would be positioned in the batting order.

“The goal is for you to lead off all the way until the end, the last game of the MLB season,” Cora said, relaying details of his conversation with Betts. “You don’t have to worry about that. The 0-for-4s, the 3-for-4s are not going to dictate what we’re going to do with you. You’re going to be the leadoff guy for a reason.”

Purely from a baseball perspective, Cora looks at Betts and sees George Springer. As the Houston Astros' leadoff hitter, Springer brings a dynamic combination of power (34 home runs last season) and plate discipline (.367 on-base percentage) and sets a tone for Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa. Betts has the ability to do the same in front of Andrew Benintendi, Hanley Ramirez, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts.

Betts is more than merely the Red Sox’s leadoff man, though. As Fenway Park readies for its 106th home opener Thursday, it’s clear the 25-year-old is also their leading man and, if he so chooses, the face of the franchise.

There are signs that Betts, now in his fourth full season in the big leagues, is becoming more comfortable as a team leader, a role he wasn’t quite ready for last year.

Two months ago, Betts reported for spring training and conceded that the Red Sox “could have had more fun” last season en route to 93 victories and a second consecutive division title, a sentiment seconded by Bogaerts and veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia. Betts said the Sox felt “tension in the locker room” after losses and pledged to do his part to help teammates relax and have fun together more often.

Sure enough, Betts organized a teamwide pingpong tournament to interrupt the tedium of spring training. He designed an NCAA-style bracket and posted it in the clubhouse, collected entry fees and served as unofficial commissioner.

Betts also exhibited a self-deprecating sense of humor. After beating out an infield hit to snap an 0-for-16 spell to begin spring training, he pointed skyward, a la Ortiz after a home run, and bear-hugged first-base coach Tom Goodwin.

Consider it Betts’ way of making baseball fun again for the Red Sox.

“We have to find a way to smile and go out and refocus on the game now versus kind of what’s been going on,” Betts said. “I think this year will be a little different. I’m going to approach things a little differently as far as, if I’m not playing well or if we’re losing or whatnot, I can do my best to try and find a way to get everybody back happy, smiling, excited and going to play.”

Betts is the Red Sox’s best all-around player and has been for at least the past three seasons. He has started back-to-back All-Star Games and ranks second in the AL in hits (380) and runs (223) over the past two seasons.

But he also remains one of the team’s youngest players. He was the fourth-youngest member of the Opening Day roster after third baseman Rafael Devers (21), Benintendi (23) and lefty reliever Bobby Poyner (25).

Leadership, therefore, hasn’t always felt natural to Betts. Even last year, when most outsiders expected him to take a more active role in the clubhouse in the aftermath of Ortiz’s departure, he was wary of stepping on the toes of older, more established teammates like Pedroia and Ramirez.

In spring training, Pedroia said he noticed Betts was “more vocal” than in previous years. But Pedroia also stressed the importance of having several players take the lead in the clubhouse, citing the culture on Red Sox teams that won the World Series in 2007 and 2013, formed by veteran players Ortiz, Jason Varitek, Mike Lowell, Jonny Gomes, Mike Napoli and David Ross.

“Maybe one day,” Betts said of whether he views himself as the leader of the Red Sox. “I just kind of want to be me. However the future goes, it goes. I’m going to be someone who smiles and brings joy to the locker room and to the field. I don’t want to try and be something I'm not.”

There’s also the question of whether Betts wants to be with the Red Sox for most of his career.

Betts isn’t eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season. But he has not yet shown an interest in discussing a long-term contract, repeatedly stating his preference for going year to year through the arbitration process. And in each of the past two offseasons, he has disagreed with the Red Sox over his annual value. This year, Betts won a $10.5 million arbitration award, but only after the team offered $7.5 million and the case went to a hearing.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here, for sure,” Betts said in spring training. “Now that 2018 is here, I can focus on this calendar year and next year we can focus there. I’m just worried about 2018.”

To Cora, that means Betts playing his usual Gold Glove defense in right field and impacting the game as a top-of-the-order force.

All winter, Cora talked to Betts about being more aggressive in the strike zone early in the count. Lo and behold, Betts drove the first pitch of the season to the gap in left-center at Tropicana Field. Only a terrific running, leaping catch by Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier prevented Betts from starting the season with an extra-base hit.

“When he hit that ball, first pitch, I was like, ‘Oh my God, he did it. We’ve been talking about that for three months and he just hit it in that corner,’” Cora said. “He’s ready from Pitch 1.”

And that’s the kind of example Cora wants his leading man to set.

“We talk about leadership and being a leader in the clubhouse and all that,” Cora said. “[Betts] is a leader out there, and he’s going to set the tempo.”