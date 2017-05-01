Brandon Beane, Brett Veach among names to watch in Bills' GM search

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- In the midst of searching for the next general manager of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, owners Terry and Kim Pegula will add another task to their list: finding the next GM of their other franchise, the Buffalo Bills.

Terry Pegula said Sunday that he and his wife have yet to assemble a list of candidates for the Bills' job. But here are some names that could emerge in the coming days:

Carolina Panthers assistant general manager Brandon Beane: Beane's name has been mentioned by CBS Sports as a potential replacement for fired GM Doug Whaley. Beane has ties to Bills coach Sean McDermott, who served as Carolina's defensive coordinator from 2011-16. Beane was named assistant general manager of the Panthers in 2015 after rising through the team's scouting ranks. He originally joined Carolina in 1998 as part of their communications department.

Kansas City Chiefs co-director of player personnel Brett Veach: McDermott got his start in the NFL working under current Chiefs coach Andy Reid when Reid was the coach in Philadelphia, so the Chiefs' personnel department is one place where the Bills could look to add a general manager known to McDermott. Former NFL executive Joe Banner tweeted Sunday that Veach is a name to watch. He previously worked as a regional college scout for the Chiefs and, like McDermott, got his start as Reid's assistant in Philly. Veach is represented by Bob LaMonte, the same agent for Reid, McDermott, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, offensive line coach Juan Castillo and defensive backs coach Gill Byrd.

Chris Polian has interviewed for GM positions with the Titans and Eagles, and is represented by the same agent as Bills head coach Sean McDermott. AJ Mast/AP Photo

Jaguars director of player personnel Chris Polian: The son of former Bills general manager Bill Polian, Chris has interviewed in recent years for openings with the Titans and Eagles. Chris Polian is also represented by LaMonte.

Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf: The son of longtime NFL executive Ron Wolf, Eliot Wolf's name has come up in recent general-manager searches, including Indianapolis' and San Francisco's in January. He does not have ties to McDermott but is represented by LaMonte.

Panthers director of pro personnel Don Gregory: Like Beane, Gregory has ties to McDermott from their time together in Carolina. Gregory joined the Panthers in 2006 as their director of college scouting and was promoted to his current role last year.

Chiefs director of pro scouting Will Lewis: Also part of Reid's operation in Kansas City, Lewis is represented by LaMonte.

If the Bills choose to widen their search beyond scouts and executives with whom McDermott has ties, here are some options, as compiled by well-connected former NFL scout Dan Hatman.