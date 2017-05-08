Could the Bills battle rival Jets, others for top 2018 quarterbacks?

A national television audience will be subjected this November to watching the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets duke it out in what could become a Thursday night snooze fest. Both teams rightfully have low expectations this season, especially after Buffalo fired almost every member of its coaching and personnel staffs this offseason.

The 2018 draft could instead become the more compelling arena for the Bills and Jets to clash. If the right set of dominos fall over the next year, the two teams could fight for one of the draft's top quarterbacks.

ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay predicts UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen will be one of the first three pick in the 2018 draft. Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In his "way-too-early" 2018 mock draft, ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay predicts three quarterbacks -- USC's Sam Darnold, Wyoming's Josh Allen and UCLA's Josh Rosen -- will be taken with the first three picks. Based on Football Outsiders' projected 2017 records, the teams making those picks in McShay's mock draft are the Cleveland Browns (No. 1; Darnold), the San Francisco 49ers (No. 2; Allen) and the Jets (No. 3; Rosen).

Enter the Bills. In trading down from No. 10 to No. 27 in the first round of last month's draft, the Bills acquired the Kansas City Chiefs' first-round pick. Football Outsiders projects the Chiefs to finish with the No. 22 pick, which would give Buffalo both that selection and their original No. 8 pick in the draft.

By one draft trade value chart, the Bills could bundle those two selections for a total of 2,180 points, which would roughly equate to the No. 3 overall pick, which is worth 2,800 points.

Would the Jets ever trade the No. 3 pick to a division foe? Probably not. Would the Jets do it if there was a blue-chip quarterback on the board who could anchor the Bills' franchise for the next decade? No way.

But what if the Bills sweetened their offer with additional draft picks and tried to move up to No. 2, assuming there was a surprise team in that spot that wasn't in dire need of a quarterback? Could happen, right?

Of course, this entire scenario assumes the Bills are not wowed this season by Tyrod Taylor, who has a respectable 94.2 quarterback rating since joining the Bills in 2015. Taylor took a $10 million pay cut to remain with the Bills this offseason, and his restructured deal allows Buffalo to cut him after this season and avoid paying a $6 million roster bonus as part of an $18.1 million salary-cap number in 2018.

If Taylor continues on his current trajectory and does not improve enough for the Bills to commit to him long term by next offseason, the possibility of the Bills packaging their 2018 first-round picks to move up for a quarterback would seemingly increase.

Could Buffalo move all the way up for Darnold, who is considered the top prospect? It is hard to envision the team winning the sweepstakes for the No. 1 pick passing on Darnold unless he slips this upcoming college season, so that scenario seems less likely than the Bills trying to maneuver into the No. 2 or No. 3 spot for a quarterback. But Darnold might not be the only prize if both Rosen and Allen continue on their current paths to being high picks.

There could be several teams besides Buffalo in the market for a quarterback. Drafting DeShone Kizer should not deter the Browns from taking one, while the Jets and 49ers appear to have their eyes set on the 2018 quarterback class. The Jaguars and Vikings could also come into play if the futures of Blake Bortles and Teddy Bridgewater look murky. The Cardinals and Saints could also view the 2018 draft as a chance to find their successors for Carson Palmer and Drew Brees, respectively.

That cluster of teams, if they bottom out and are awarded top-five draft picks, could box out the Bills from trading up for a quarterback. But if a surprise team not in need of a quarterback -- the Texans, perhaps -- sneaks toward the top of the draft, the Bills might have an opportunity to make their move up the board.

Or maybe the Bills will not need to make a move at all. If an injury to Taylor, running back LeSean McCoy or another key starter derails Buffalo's season, the Bills could own a top pick and one clear path out of quarterback purgatory could open.