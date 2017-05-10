Bills hope leadership reset, not full rebuild, is the antidote to losing

Sean McDermott, hired by the Buffalo Bills in January, had never before served as a head coach, at any level. Brandon Beane, hired Tuesday as their general manager, is relatively new to scouting football players.

Together, the two Carolina Panthers transplants now in charge of leading the Bills out of the NFL's longest active playoff drought (17 seasons) are about as green as it gets among the league's shot-callers. Only the San Francisco 49ers' brain trust, first-year coach Kyle Shanahan and first-year general manager John Lynch, bring less top-level experience to the table.

Sean McDermott is the Bills' third head coach in four years, and it's a wholly new position for him, at any level. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Despite their shorter résumés, and unlike their counterparts in San Francisco, McDermott and Beane are not inheriting a gut job. The Bills are undergoing more of a leadership reset rather than starting over from scratch. Fans' expectations should remain tempered in 2017 as McDermott and Beane adapt to their new roles, but if the Bills made the right philosophical decisions this offseason, winning can come to Buffalo sooner than it might in San Francisco, in Cleveland or to another floundering franchise.

For the moment, the Bills do not fit cleanly into either the model of a rebuilding team or a legitimate contender. There has been some tearing down: McDermott is the Bills' third coach in the past four seasons, and Beane must reconstruct a personnel department that was emptied when general manager Doug Whaley and 17 scouts were fired after the draft last month. Yet some existing structure remains: the Bills kept starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor on a reduced contract this offseason, and there is a respectable level of talent across the roster that ranks it somewhere in the middle of the NFL pack. There are holes and depth concerns, but this was not a squad that had bottomed out.

In hiring McDermott and Beane, owners Terry and Kim Pegula seem to have pinpointed leadership, vision and direction as weaknesses in recent years. Some of those problems are their own fault. The Pegulas erred in 2015 by making Rex Ryan their first head-coaching hire since buying the Bills a year earlier, and they strangely propped up general manager Doug Whaley early this offseason before firing him months later. The Bills' owners have praised the detailed, organized approach of both McDermott and Beane, a not-so-subtle indictment of the work habits of their predecessors.

That does not necessarily mean Ryan and Whaley were the only problems and that the Bills, who finished with a 7-9 record last season, will immediately be better off with McDermott and Beane at the helm.

McDermott, whose background is on defense, must prove he made the right hire in Rick Dennison as offensive coordinator. Ryan failed in that area, firing Greg Roman only 18 games after hiring him to run the offense.

Beane must also grow into the role of general manager. His path to his current position has been somewhat unorthodox. He began his career with the Panthers' public relations staff in 1998 and spent the next 16 years in the football operations department, dealing with day-to-day logistics and travel.

In advance of being named assistant general manager in 2015, Beane became more involved in player evaluation and contracts, but his background in scouting is not nearly as extensive as other candidates the Bills interviewed for general manager: Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst or Texans director of player personnel Brian Gaine. Whom Beane hires as his lieutenants and top scouts will be important, because they will outrank him in terms of on-the-ground scouting experience.

However, the Pegulas were drawn to Beane in part because of his diverse background in the Panthers' organization. Whaley was a pure scout who rose through the player-evaluation ranks in Pittsburgh, but he was not as well versed in the financial and administrative aspects of being a general manager. Beane should offer an advantage in those areas.

Brandon Beane is Buffalo's new general manager, replacing Doug Whaley, who was fired last month. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer/AP Photo

While the Bills have yet to disclose whether Beane or McDermott will have final say over the 53-man roster, it is extremely likely that McDermott will remain the predominant figure beneath the Pegulas. McDermott and Beane might both report directly to ownership, but the Bills' organizational adjustments over recent months have left McDermott as the most visible leader. It is unlikely Beane's hiring will change that.

If the Pegulas have done this right, what will change is how the Bills' coach and general manager cooperate with one another. Whaley claimed to be on good terms with both Ryan and fellow former coach Doug Marrone, but it was hard to ignore their varying backgrounds and approaches. If there was synergy, Marrone might not have quit after the 2014 season and Ryan might not have mused to a New York tabloid after being fired.

With McDermott and Beane, the Bills have made an attempt to align their coaching and scouting staffs under two men who worked for the same team for the past six seasons. McDermott served as the Panthers' defensive coordinator from 2011 through 2016, while Beane assisted general manager Dave Gettleman in finding players for what became a Super Bowl contender in 2015.

It remains to be seen whether McDermott and Beane can replicate in Buffalo what they helped build in Carolina. The Bills' issues could run deeper than just leadership. But at the very least, McDermott and Beane's clocks will start at the same time. They will either win together or lose together.