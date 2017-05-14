        <
          LeSean McCoy surprises mom with new Jaguar for Mother's Day

          1:04 PM ET
          • Mike RodakESPN Staff Writer
          LeSean McCoy isn't messing around this Mother's Day.

          The Buffalo Bills' star running back posted a video Sunday afternoon to Instagram of he and his brother, former NFL wide receiver LeRon McCoy, surprising their mother, Daphne, with a new Jaguar topped with a large red bow.

          LeSean McCoy, who will earn a $6 million salary this season from Buffalo, has not been shy to go big with gifts. In January, he sent each of his Bills blockers watches he said were worth $10,000 each.

