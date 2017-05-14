LeSean McCoy surprises mom with new Jaguar for Mother's Day

LeSean McCoy isn't messing around this Mother's Day.
The Buffalo Bills' star running back posted a video Sunday afternoon to Instagram of he and his brother, former NFL wide receiver LeRon McCoy, surprising their mother, Daphne, with a new Jaguar topped with a large red bow.
Happy Mother's Day MOM... thanks for everything and all the sacrifices you made for me and leron... coming from nothing you always found a way for us .. you and pops been married for 28 years and have shown me n leron how to become men and respectful husbands one day .. GOD had blessed us in so many ways ....enjoy ya day we love you so much.. your boys @dutch n @shadymccoy did our thing for Mother's Day for you ... #newJAG #NEWwhipALERT
LeSean McCoy, who will earn a $6 million salary this season from Buffalo, has not been shy to go big with gifts. In January, he sent each of his Bills blockers watches he said were worth $10,000 each.
I finally was able to save enough and get my moms that shiny red bow she's always wanted for Mother's Day. It wasn't easy and I'm sure this bow will set me back a bit but I had to show her my undying love. My sibling @shadymccoy got her the thing the bow is sitting on but that's not important . No but truthfully Blessings upon blessings man happy he's able to do amazing things for moms. And my mom is so unique she's just unbothered . Everyone hug your mothers today. #uwasnthere #thisisntherfirsttime shegotmorecarsthanadealership