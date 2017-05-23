Could Bills' post-draft GM swap shake up NFL's hiring calendar?

Whether the Buffalo Bills’ decision to wait until after last month's draft to fire general manager Doug Whaley was by design or not, the unorthodox timing of the move has seemed to benefit the franchise in the rebuilding of its scouting and player personnel department.

Since hiring former Carolina Panthers assistant general manager Brandon Beane to replace Whaley, the Bills have added six talent evaluators to their front office who have experience on either director or vice-president levels with other teams. The "all-star staff" assembled by Buffalo has caught the attention of former NFL scout Dan Hatman, who believes the Bills could become a case study that could lead more teams to change general managers after the draft instead of the customary period following the end of the regular season.

"There's something about the clean slate, something about the timing that might have opened up their opportunity to acquire certain people in certain roles," said Hatman, who has worked in the personnel departments of the New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles and now is the director of scouting development for The Scouting Academy.

The Bills hired Beane on May 9 to replace Whaley, marking only the fourth time since 2006 that a team has swapped general managers after the draft. In 2013, the Bills finalized the highly-anticipated promotion of Doug Whaley to general manager following Buddy Nix's resignation. In 2006, Charley Casserly confirmed weeks of speculation by stepping down as the Houston Texans' GM for a job in the league office. The same year, the Vikings fired GM Fran Foley on May 3 after his three-month tenure was marred, in part, by an inaccurate résumé provided to the organization.

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane has put together an experienced player personnel staff. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

In the weeks since his arrival, Beane has added several experienced executives to Buffalo's personnel department: assistant general manager Joe Schoen (formerly the Dolphins' director of player personnel), vice president of player personnel Brian Gaine (formerly the Texans' director of player personnel), director of pro personnel Malik Boyd (formerly the Cardinals' assistant director of pro scouting), assistant director of player personnel Lake Dawson (formerly a scout for the Browns and previously the Titans' vice president of player personnel), national scout Marvin Allen (formerly the Chiefs' director of college scouting) and senior college scout Dennis Hickey (most recently the Dolphins' general manager).

"The people that I've been speaking with have been a little bit surprised -- not from the sense that they think Brandon [Beane] couldn't pull it off, but surprised from the sense that some of the guys that were willing to uproot and take roles there [in Buffalo]," Hatman said, noting that Gaine in particular had essentially taken a lateral move to come to Buffalo, while Allen took a lesser position.

Beane was the top candidate available to the Bills in May, but by not firing Whaley immediately after their 2016 season ended, the Pegulas missed the opportunity to hire Chris Ballard or John Lynch, who eventually filled GM openings in Indianapolis and San Francisco, respectively. The Bills also created an awkward situation in which Whaley, whose future was the subject of rampant speculation in the weeks preceding the draft, was assigned partial responsibility for the 2017 draft class and then fired the day after it.

Despite the potential downside to retaining an ill-fated general manager through the draft, Hatman sees positives in what the Bills have been able to build by shaking up their front office in May.

"If Brandon [Beane] gets the [job] in January, I would imagine Joe [Schoen] is able to come in January," Hatman said. "But I don't know if [Texans GM] Rick [Smith] lets Brian [Gaine] leave in January. Arizona would have a tougher time letting Malik [Boyd] go as they're getting into free agency. I don't know if Cleveland lets Lake [Dawson] go because they're coming up on the draft. Marvin Allen's the director of college scouting by title [in Kansas City], so again, with the draft upcoming, I don't know.

"Maybe 50 percent of those guys that went for a small promotion or [moved] laterally may not have been released from their contracts. Now if they had an expiring contract, they could have caught up this time [in May]. So you might have gotten that guy [later]. ... But I would be hard pressed to say that [the Bills] could have done all of this, guaranteed, no questions asked in January."

The NFL's normal hiring cycle of coaches and general managers being fired in late December or early January typically results in new general managers working with the existing scouting staff through the draft, after which there is hiring movement within that department. Because most general managers hired in today's NFL do not have previous experience in the role, Hatman believes January hirings leave those new decision-makers at a disadvantage.

"He's trying to learn the job his first few months, he's trying to staff the job, he's trying to learn the job, how it works, what are the things moving in the building, what's everybody good at," Hatman explained. "And then he puts together this draft class leveraging that information which he didn't spend the last nine months producing, or training, or having any hand in.

"It seems counterintuitive to maximize your first-time GM ever's first-time draft -- which is critical -- in that short of a time span [from January through April]."

Instead of evaluating most new general managers on their moves in the relatively short period of time after being hired, Hatman is intrigued by how the Bills' new personnel department will have a full scouting cycle on which to be graded.

"I think you'd have to almost hit the pause button after the next draft and say, 'This is what the first year could look like if you do it in May.' This is the staff we built, then we went through the year. Here's the players that were acquired off of waivers, here's the players that were acquired off the street, acquired in free agency and the draft," Hatman explained. "We could look at what is the difference between what you could build in 12 months versus what you build in two or three or four [months] -- whatever it's always been. We have this as an example now."