AFC East Q&A: Will Tyrod Taylor be the Bills' starting QB in 2018?

Today's question: Tyrod Taylor took a $10 million pay cut to remain with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, but his revised deal allows the team to release him after this season without crushing salary-cap consequences. Will Taylor be the Bills' starting quarterback in 2018?

James Walker, Miami Dolphins reporter: Taylor is in that difficult spot among quarterbacks if you're running an organization. He's not elite, but you can certainly do much worse. The Dolphins are in a similar spot with their quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, who shows enough flashes and potential to make you stick with him as Miami has done now for six seasons. I see the same with Buffalo and Taylor, who has thrown for 37 touchdowns with 12 interceptions the past two seasons. Like Tannehill, you can win with Taylor as long as other parts around the team are strong and he doesn't turn over the football. It's going to take Buffalo time to rebuild the team with a new regime led by Sean McDermott. I expect McDermott to give Taylor some time to grow under center as well.

Tyrod Taylor's future in Buffalo probably depends on the offensive changes coming under new coordinator Rick Dennison. Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports

Mike Reiss, New England Patriots reporter: If not Taylor, then who is under center for the Bills? If I knew the answer to that question, this would be a lot easier to respond to with authority. Perhaps 2017 fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman shows some impressive development (he was a personal favorite in this year’s QB class) and adds another wrinkle to the analysis, but based on the present snapshot, I’d stick with Taylor in 2018. Quarterbacks develop at different rates, and Taylor has started only 29 games in his NFL career. The arrow is still pointing up on him, and he has some impressive traits (e.g., athleticism) to work with and potentially develop further. So much of a player’s success in the NFL is tied to the system in which he plays, and this is what I’ll be watching with the Bills in 2017. Under coordinator Rick Dennison, do Taylor’s strengths shine through, and are some of his weaknesses masked? My hunch is that the answer to those questions will be what Bills fans want to hear.

Rich Cimini, New York Jets reporter: No, I don’t see that happening unless Taylor gets them to the playoffs -- a long shot. With two first-round picks in 2018, the Bills will have the ammunition to move into the top five if their record doesn’t. Experts are saying the Class of ’18 will be loaded with quarterback talent, assuming Sam Darnold and Josh Allen declare. I suspect the Bills will be angling for one of those players, as will the Jets. Taylor has some redeeming qualities, but he’s a holdover from the previous regime, and I’m sure the new sheriffs in town want their own guy. Yes, the new regime signed Taylor to a renegotiated contract, but that decision was likely based on a thin quarterback market. He was the best of a suspect group, so they decided to stand pat and reassess after a year. It’s sound strategy. The Jets, too, have a bridge quarterback. Actually, they might have three. That’s what happens to bad teams.