Bills assure LeSean McCoy trading him not in their plans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills' trades of receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Ronald Darby earlier this month sparked speculation that running back LeSean McCoy could also be traded as Buffalo enters an apparent rebuilding period.

That speculation increased this week, and McCoy took notice, prompting a meeting with coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane about his future.

"There's no trade talks," McCoy said Thursday. "I talked to my coaches. I talked to Sean and Brandon, the GM. I have a lot of respect for the guys. We had a great conversation. I'll leave it at that. One thing about it is everybody can have their own opinions or make up things. Nowadays with social media, everything is blown out of proportion.

"At the end of the day, the only thing I can do is control what I can control and that's being one of the best players in the NFL like I've been doing since I've been in the NFL. That's the only thing I can do. Trade me or not. Keep me here. Whatever it is. I talked to them guys and they said that's not on their radar and that's not in the plans. Only thing I can do is gear up for the Ravens and get ready to have a good year like I do every year."

McCoy was notably frustrated after being abruptly traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to Buffalo in 2015.

"I've been in that position before," he said. "One thing with players being traded, it's like, 'Am I not good enough? Is there an issue? Am I a team guy?' I got traded before and I was second or third in rushing. It can't be the production. I'm a good team guy, so you can't worry about that.

"The biggest thing is being focused. Not letting it be a distraction. Best part about it is the guys we have here, especially in the upper office, we can talk to them and they're honest. I asked them about it and they said it's false. People making things up and it stirs it up. It is what it is."

Despite their trades of Watkins and Darby, management has communicated to McCoy that their intention is still to win in the short term.

"They're all in to win," he said. "We're a team and that's what we're trying to do. I feel like I'm one of the key guys here. I don't want to leave. Buffalo embraced me with open arms and they took me in."