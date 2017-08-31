NFL Nation reporters predict Bills will finish 3-13 in 2017

Sammy Watkins and Stephon Gilmore are both gone, and first-year coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane are sorting through a roster that includes only 32 players who were part of the squad last season.

As the Buffalo Bills rebuild for the future, neutral observers are not high on Buffalo's chances of finding success in 2017. I prognosticated the Bills will finish with a 5-11 record this season as part of our NFL Nation game-by-game predictions published Wednesday.

My colleagues were not quite as optimistic. Their predictions about how the teams they cover will fare against the Bills amounted to a 3-13 aggregate record.

NFL Nation reporters predict a rough season ahead for the Bills. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

NFL Nation has been fairly accurate in predicting the outcomes of recent Bills seasons. In 2016, my colleagues predicted the Bills would finish 6-10, while their actual record was 7-9. In 2015, NFL Nation's predictions nailed the Bills' 8-8 season. The big miss came in 2014, when Buffalo finished 9-7 after NFL Nation pegged them at 3-13.

Week 1 vs. New York Jets

My prediction: Bills win (1-0)

Rich Cimini’s prediction: Bills win (1-0)

Cimini’s comment: New Bills coach Sean McDermott has no track record, which adds a mystery element to the game. What he does have is a pair of playmakers on offense in quarterback Tyrod Taylor (if healthy) and running back LeSean McCoy. That'll be enough to outlast Josh McCown & Co.

Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

My prediction: Panthers win (1-1)

David Newton's prediction: Panthers win (1-1)

Newton's comment: The Bills have former Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott as their head coach, former assistant general manager Brandon Beane as their general manager and a few former Panthers players. What they don’t have is the overall firepower to beat Carolina in its home opener.

Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos

My prediction: Broncos win (1-2)

Jeff Legwold's prediction: Bills win (2-1)

Legwold's comment: This is the Broncos' only road game in the first seven weeks of the season, which means they have to make the most of the early run before a back-loaded travel schedule kicks in. The Broncos will go in on Friday to try to head off some of the trouble they have had in the past with 1 p.m. games in the Eastern Time Zone.

Week 4 at Atlanta Falcons

My prediction: Falcons win (1-3)

Vaughn McClure's prediction: Falcons win (2-2)

McClure's comment: The Bills might not be a pushover, but the Falcons should be just fine at home. The Bills ranked 29th against the run last season, so Freeman and Tevin Coleman might both have explosive days. Buffalo sort of gave up on the season when it traded star receiver Sammy Watkins.

Week 5 at Cincinnati Bengals

My prediction: Bengals win (1-4)

Katherine Terrell's prediction: Bengals win (2-3)

Terrell's comment: The Bills lost Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Patriots and traded wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the Rams. With a new coaching staff in place, it looks like another rebuilding year for them.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

My prediction: Bills win (2-4)

Jenna Laine's prediction: Buccaneers win (2-4)

Laine's comment: A brand-new coaching staff and front office, plus stunning trades of Sammy Watkins and Ronald Darby in August sent the Bills into a complete tailspin. Tyrod Taylor will struggle, even with LeSean McCoy and the league's best rushing attack last year (5.4 yards per rush). Their move from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defense under new head coach Sean McDermott and former Bucs defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is not without a few hiccups.

Week 8 vs. Oakland Raiders

My prediction: Raiders win (2-5)

Paul Gutierrez's prediction: Bills win (3-4)

Gutierrez's comment: Paging Admiral Ackbar because this has “It’s a Trap” Game written all over it. Especially when you consider that while the Raiders have won the past two meetings, those were both in Oakland, and they are 0-2 the past two times they’ve played in Buffalo.

Week 9 at New York Jets

My prediction: Bills win (3-5)

Cimini's prediction: Jets win (3-5)

Cimini's comment: Maybe former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan can make a cameo appearance at the game to add some spice. In their one and only prime-time appearance, the Jets will stun the nation with an upset, as Hackenberg gets his first win as an NFL starter.

Week 10 vs. New Orleans Saints

My prediction: Saints win (3-6)

Mike Triplett's prediction: Saints win (3-6)

Triplett's comment: You think the Saints are stuck in a rut after going 7-9 three years in a row? Check out the Bills' win totals over the past 17 seasons: 8, 3, 8, 6, 9, 5, 7, 7, 7, 6, 4, 6, 6, 6, 9, 8, 7. They're trying their latest reboot this year with new head coach Sean McDermott (who knows the Saints well as the former Panthers defensive coordinator). But this should be another winnable matchup the Saints need to exploit.

Week 11 at Los Angeles Chargers

My prediction: Chargers win (3-7)

Eric Williams' prediction: Chargers win (3-7)

Williams' comment: The Bolts have won four of their past five matchups against the Bills, as Lynn faces his former team.

Week 12 at Kansas City Chiefs

My prediction: Chiefs win (3-8)

Adam Teicher's prediction: Chiefs win (3-8)

Teicher's comment: The schedule starts to flatten out for the Chiefs with this game. They better be in shape to take advantage.

Week 13 vs. New England Patriots

My prediction: Patriots win (3-9)

Mike Reiss' prediction: Patriots win (3-9)

Reiss' comment: The first potential bad-weather game for the Patriots. The club hasn't played a December road game in Buffalo since 2010.

Week 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts

My prediction: Bills win (4-9)

Mike Wells' prediction: Colts win (3-10)

Wells' comment: The Bills blitzed, blitzed and blitzed Luck to the tune of two interceptions, two sacks and a number of quarterback hits when these two teams faced each other in Week 1 in 2015. Rex Ryan is gone and the Bills are trying to figure out if Tyrod Taylor is the right quarterback to lead them. Luck gets his revenge against Buffalo.

Week 15 vs. Miami Dolphins

My prediction: Bills win (5-9)

James Walker's prediction: Dolphins win (3-11)

Walker's prediction: Ralph Wilson Stadium historically is a tough place for the Dolphins to play, especially in the frigid December weather in Buffalo. The Bills’ rushing attack will be tough. But Miami’s defense forces enough turnovers to pull off a close win on the road.

Week 16 at New England Patriots

My prediction: Patriots win (5-10)

Reiss' prediction: Patriots win (3-12)

Reiss' comment: Home for the holidays -- a nice present from the NFL. In the Belichick era, when the Patriots have played on Christmas Eve, they have been home against the Jets (2016), home against the Dolphins (2011 and 2000) and on the road against the Jaguars (2006).

Week 17 at Miami Dolphins

My prediction: Dolphins win (5-11)

Walker's prediction: Dolphins win (3-13)

Walker's comment: The Dolphins end a rough season on a strong note by sweeping the Bills. Gase will have his team ready to finish despite no playoff implications. The Dolphins fail to make the playoffs but still have things to build on in 2018.