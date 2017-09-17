Bills' offense, held to one first-half first down, among NFL's worst

CHARLOTTE -- One of the Buffalo Bills' marketing slogans for the 2017 season is: "It starts with one."

Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers started with one first down in the first half, and for much of the game, the Bills' offense looked as bad as any in the league. After scoring 21 points in a season-opening win over the lowly New York Jets, the Bills' defeat was a reminder their offense stands to hold them back from competing for a playoff spot this season.

Tyrod Taylor threw for only 15 yards in the first half, and LeSean McCoy gained a net of zero yards on three carries over the first two quarters. Overall, the Bills' offense gained only 39 net yards on 16 plays in the first half -- and 176 yards for the entire game. That was their lowest output since a 160-yard afternoon in the 2016 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Julius Peppers and the Panthers defense held Bills QB Tyrod Taylor in check all day. AP Photo/Mike McCarn

What it means: Some Bills fans have called for the team to start quarterback Nathan Peterman since the fifth-round rookie's performance was generally superior to Taylor's in the preseason. It is too early for the Bills to make the switch from Taylor to Peterman, but Taylor did not help his case Sunday. He stood in the pocket too long, allowing three sacks and appeared unable to drive the ball downfield. However, it would be completely unfair to pin all of the Bills' offensive problems on Taylor, who continues to work without much top-line talent at receiver. But if a franchise quarterback makes those around him better, then Taylor continues to prove he is not good enough for that label.

What the Bills did well: The offense's pitiful performance spoiled a commendable effort by the Bills' defense to hold the Panthers to six points through the first three quarters, despite staying on the field for nearly two-thirds of the game on a warm Carolina afternoon. The Bills sacked Cam Newton six times for 50 lost yards. Defensive end Jerry Hughes led the way with two sacks, while safety Jordan Poyer followed up on a strong opening-day performance with multiple plays on the ball Sunday. The Bills held the Panthers to 0-for-3 in their red zone tries.

What the Bills did not do well: A significant part of the blame for Taylor's afternoon should fall on Taylor's receivers for not being open, and for Buffalo's management for not giving Taylor better options in the passing game. Before the Bills' final possession, top wide receivers Jordan Matthews and Zay Jones were targeted a total of four times. Jones finished with two catches for 18 yards, while Matthews had three catches for 30 yards. Buffalo continues to suffer in the short term from their August trade of Sammy Watkins, which the team hopes will pay off in the long term with the acquisition of the Rams' second-round pick in 2018.

Fantasy fallout: It was a nightmare afternoon for McCoy's fantasy owners. He finished with 9 yards on 12 carries, as well as six catches for 34 yards. At an initial glance, McCoy's snap count seemed lower than in the season opener, with No. 2 runner Mike Tolbert receiving more work against his former team. On the final play of the third quarter, McCoy jogged off the field holding his right arm awkwardly. He returned on the next play, but McCoy's performance Sunday might be a sign that his health could be holding him back. He was also held out of Friday's practice with groin soreness.

Bills' good health takes a hit: Buffalo entered Sunday's game as one of the NFL's healthiest teams, with only defensive lineman Jerel Worthy (concussion) ruled out for the contest and only two players on injured reserve. However, a couple of key players were injured. Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus missed time in the first half with an ankle injury and left tackle Cordy Glenn was sidelined in the second half also with an ankle injury. Dareus returned to the game while Glenn did not.

What’s next: The Bills (1-1) return home to New Era Field next Sunday to host the Denver Broncos. After Buffalo's receivers struggled against the Panthers' secondary, the outlook is not good for their matchups against talented Denver cornerbacks Chris Harris and Aqib Talib. The Bills' best bet for a win is to shut down Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian.