No NFL basement for Bills, now 2-1 with a victory over Broncos

Tyrod Taylor finds an open Charles Clay in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown to give the Bills a lead over the Broncos. (0:19)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills were only 3-point underdogs to the Denver Broncos entering Sunday's game, but few expected the Bills to field a team capable of hanging with one of the NFL's better squads this season.

After the Bills' 26-16 defeat of the previously undefeated Broncos, perhaps they are better than first thought. It is too early to call them legitimate playoff contenders, but it is clear the Bills do not belong in the NFL's basement of bottom-feeding teams.

The Bills' most impressive achievement Sunday was their offense's ability to move the ball against a Denver defense with a reputation of being among the fiercest in the league. The Broncos entered Sunday allowing 1.58 points per drive, the 10th-lowest rate in the NFL. The Bills put up 2.58 points per drive, scoring on six of their 11 possessions before the final kneeldowns.

Tyrod Taylor's 126.0 passer rating Sunday against the Broncos was the fourth-best of his 32 games as Buffalo's starter. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

In a break from the norm, it was not LeSean McCoy motoring Buffalo's offense to a win. McCoy, who gained only 9 yards in a Week 2 loss to Carolina, said last week he would "get it right" against Denver. McCoy caught seven passes for 48 yards but was largely shut down as a runner, gaining 21 yards on 14 carries.

Instead, the Bills were powered by Tyrod Taylor, their embattled quarterback whose starting job has been questioned since his preseason performance lagged behind that of rookie fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman. Taylor completed 20 of 26 passes for 213 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions Sunday. His 126.0 passer rating was the fourth-best of his 32 games as Buffalo's starter.

The Bills' defense continued to show it belongs in the discussion for the NFL's best. Although Denver was able to cross midfield six times in the game, the Bills held the Broncos to 1-for-3 in the red zone and intercepted Trevor Siemian twice.

Now 2-1, the Bills must keep their early-season success in perspective. The Bills started hot in 2016 (4-2), 2015 (3-2), 2014 (5-3), 2012 (2-1) and 2011 (5-2) but collapsed down the stretch in almost every case. It will still be a long road for the Bills to make the playoffs, continuing with a tough road trip next Sunday to play the Atlanta Falcons.

But for now, expect the Bills to enjoy their status as the NFL's underdogs.

"I sense that our team embraces some of the underdog role, and that’s good," coach Sean McDermott said Friday. "There’s a lot of power in that. I would say that we focus on a lot that’s going on in this building, not outside of this building. Right now, that focus is on ourselves and the Denver Broncos, and trying to get to 2-1."

Mission accomplished.