Fantasy update: Defenses stacking box against LeSean McCoy

Taking a weekly look at Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy's fantasy output last week and outlook for next week:

Week 3 statistics: 14 rushes, 21 yards; seven receptions, 48 yards.

Week 2 fantasy output (ESPN standard scoring through Sunday's games): 6.9 points (129th overall, 32nd among running backs)

Week 2 fantasy output (ESPN PPR scoring through Sunday's games): 13.9 points (81st overall, 14th among running backs)

What happened last week vs. Denver: It was not a complete disaster for McCoy in PPR leagues, but he continued to underachieve from his top-10 draft status. McCoy played in 66 percent of offensive snaps, his lowest snap share so far this season. Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that defenses are crowding the box against McCoy, adding, "That’s a healthy respect for LeSean. You saw that pretty much after the Jets game, Carolina did that, and then we saw that [Sunday] from Denver, and that’s where we have to spread the ball around. I thought we did a nice job of that." The Bills' ability to lean on their passing game Sunday was good news for the team as a whole -- Buffalo pulled off a 26-16 upset win -- but was of little solace to McCoy's fantasy owners. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Bills have averaged 29 plays per game this season against defenses with at least seven defenders in the box, the third-most in the league. Specifically, they have averaged 11 plays per game with eight defenders in the box, the most in the NFL.

What to expect this week at Atlanta: The Bills' past two opponents, Carolina and Denver, have laid out the blueprint for stopping McCoy, although the Broncos were unable to stop Tyrod Taylor's passing game. The Falcons could attempt the same strategy, stacking the box and hoping to shut down the Bills' running game. The Bills have averaged 2.95 yards per carry against seven or more defenders in the box, the 20th-best rate in the NFL. If Atlanta stops McCoy early and holds the lead in the game, it could be another long day for McCoy's fantasy owners -- especially those in non-PPR leagues. Falcons opponents have run the NFL's most snaps this season, 182, while trailing in games. The Bills playing from behind in the second half could mean little usage of McCoy as a runner.

Atlanta's fantasy points per game allowed to running backs this season (standard scoring): 22.6 points (fourth-most in NFL)

Atlanta's fantasy points per game allowed to running backs this season (PPR scoring): 31.27 points (fourth-most in NFL)