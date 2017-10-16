Encore: Another Bills player takes $650 Uber from Chicago to Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Call it the Shareece Wright effect.

When the veteran Buffalo Bills cornerback resorted to taking an eight-hour Uber ride from Chicago to Buffalo to avoid missing a voluntary practice in June, his unusual decision made national headlines. Coach Sean McDermott praised Wright at the time for his commitment to the team, and defensive backs coach Gill Byrd had Wright share his story with teammates.

Four months later, the story has repeated itself -- this time with Bills practice squad wide receiver Brandon Reilly.

Reilly, an undrafted rookie from Nebraska, was returning from Omaha to Buffalo through Chicago on Sunday night after the Bills' bye weekend. His flight into Chicago was delayed, and without alternate routes, he missed his connecting flight to Buffalo.

"It was either rent a car and drive all the way through the night by myself -- and I was pretty tired," he said Monday in the locker room. "I remembered talking to Shareece about his trip, so I'm like, 'I'll give it a try.' The third driver finally took it."

The driver who accepted Reilly's 550-mile trip initially thought Reilly mistakenly entered Buffalo as his destination. Not so.

"We're about to get to know each other a lot better," Reilly told the driver, who asked Reilly when he needed to get to Buffalo. The Bills had a team meeting at 8 a.m. Monday.

"I'll get it done," the driver responded.

The rookie, who slept for parts of the night, arrived at the Bills' practice facility at 7:15 a.m. Monday. The trip cost about $650, and Reilly added a $250 tip. When the driver dropped off Reilly, he was unsure whether he would immediately drive back to Chicago or find somewhere to rest.

Reilly shared his story with Wright on Monday.

"It was awesome, I guess, that he thought about me," Wright said. "Kind of made his life a little bit easier. Like, 'If Shareece did it, I can do it now.' We don't want a trend of doing that, but you gotta do what you gotta do. I'm happy he made it here on time.

"But it's a great investment for any of us to make it here on time. You'll worry about that [cost] later. If you don't make it here on time, you'll get fined anyway. It's probably gonna be more than [the Uber]."