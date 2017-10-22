LeSean McCoy redeems himself; run game comes through for Bills

play 0:32 McCoy's TD ties game late LeSean McCoy finds the end zone from 7 yards out to bring the Bills even with the Bucs in the fourth quarter.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- LeSean McCoy nearly let his team down Sunday, then redeemed himself.

For the second time in his Buffalo Bills career and the first time since 2015, McCoy lost a fumble to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the ball with 9:30 remaining in the fourth quarter in a tied game. Tampa capitalized with a touchdown to take the lead. Already "angry" with himself over his performance to start this season, McCoy wouldn't have felt any better after a loss.

Then the tide turned. A 44-yard completion from Tyrod Taylor to newly signed wide receiver Deonte Thompson gave McCoy a chance for redemption. He did not disappoint, scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run -- his second of the day -- to tie the score. The Bills then forced a Buccaneers fumble on their next drive and Stephen Hauschka hit the go-ahead field goal that turned into a 30-27 win.

What it means: The Bills begin coach Sean McDermott's first season with a 4-2 record and keep pace with the New England Patriots in a tighter-than-expected AFC East. It is the second consecutive season that Buffalo has started 4-2; the Bills finished 7-9 last season. But unlike in losses last season in Miami and Oakland, in which the Rex Ryan-coached Bills lost leads and could not recover, McDermott's team found a way to win Sunday. That is progress.

What the Bills did well: Run the ball. The Bills finished with 173 rushing yards, their highest total since Week 1, when they ran for 190 yards against the New York Jets. McCoy gained 91 yards on 23 carries, failing to surpass 100 yards for a fifth consecutive game. However, his two touchdowns were his first of the season and played a critical role for an offense that again had issues at times moving the ball through the air. Thompson, signed Tuesday, led the Bills with four catches for 107 yards. The Bills' top core of wide receivers -- Jordan Matthews, Zay Jones and Andre Holmes -- remained relatively ineffective.

What the Bills did not do well: The Bills' defense entered Week 6 allowing 14.8 points per game, the fewest in the NFL. They gave up 27 points to Tampa, which served as a reminder that McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier still have work to do. Jameis Winston completed 32 of 44 passes for 384 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, carving up the Bills' secondary almost all afternoon. Buffalo left tight end O.J. Howard wide open -- there were no defenders within 15 yards -- on a 33-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The loss of starting cornerback E.J. Gaines (hamstring) might have played a role, but the pass defense as a whole struggled for a second consecutive game. Buffalo allowed Andy Dalton to throw for 328 yards, including 189 to A.J. Green, in a Week 5 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bills booed off field at halftime: Taylor will have to explain an inexcusable error at the end of the first half that prevented Buffalo from scoring any points off a Winston interception that gave the Bills the ball at Tampa's 26 with 23 seconds left. The Bills called their third timeout after the first play, giving Taylor a shot at the end zone from the Buccaneers' 18-yard line with 11 seconds on the clock. He threw a 2-yard completion to Matthews with little chance of Matthews getting out of bounds before he was tackled. Buffalo then tried unsuccessfully to get to the line for a spike before time expired, resulting in the team being booed off the field and into the locker room for halftime.

What's next: The Bills (4-2) remain at home next Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, who will have extra rest after Thursday's last-second win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills will once again have their hands full with a passing offense featuring Derek Carr, Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper.