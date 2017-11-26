Tyrod Taylor settles down Bills' offense but questions persist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The optimist would look at Tyrod Taylor's performance in the Buffalo Bills' 16-10 win Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs and say first-year coach Sean McDermott wisely corrected his decision to start rookie Nathan Peterman, and that the move puts the Bills (6-5) back in favorable position for a playoff berth.

The pessimist would look at Taylor's afternoon and conclude the Bills' offense has only returned to the problems that plagued it through the first nine games of the season before the quarterback switch, and the unit will have little chance of keeping up with the New England Patriots' offense next Sunday at New Era Field.

Tyrod Taylor completed a respectable 65 percent of his passes Sunday, but he played it safe too often against the Chiefs and couldn't secure a comfortable lead. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

While Peterman lost last week's game for Buffalo by throwing five interceptions in the first half of a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, it is debatable whether Taylor did enough himself to win Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium for the Bills.

For the first time since last December, Taylor led the Bills on a touchdown drive in the first quarter, scoring on an 11-yard touchdown pass to rookie Zay Jones. But that was the Bills' most productive drive of the game. The offense stalled four times in Chiefs territory and also was unable to gain a first down late in the fourth quarter when the Bills could have sealed a victory.

As usual, it would be unfair to pin it all on Taylor. He completed a respectable 65 percent of his passes for 183 yards and ran for another 27 yards. He was working without top receiver Kelvin Benjamin, inactive because of a knee injury, and got little help from LeSean McCoy, who finished with 49 yards on 22 carries.

However, a familiar feeling persisted with Taylor. He played it safe, held the ball too long and came up short when the Bills could have turned a close game into a more comfortable lead.

Sunday's game should have been an easier win for Buffalo. A week after allowing 37 first-half points to the Chargers, the Bills' defense let the Chiefs gain only one first down before halftime. Chiefs running backs Kareem Hunt and Akeem Hunt combined for seven yards on 12 carries after Buffalo gave up 638 rushing yards to its last three opponents.

Instead, the Bills kept it interesting by gaining only four first downs in the second half and punting on their final four possessions before the end-of-game kneeldown.

Luckily for Buffalo, Alex Smith slung an interception to Bills rookie cornerback Tre'Davious White with less than two minutes remaining to bail out the offense.

Don't count on Tom Brady doing that next week.