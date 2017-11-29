Can Bills add rare blemish to Tom Brady's 26-3 record against them?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- For the youngest generation of Buffalo Bills fans that has grown up during the team's 17-year playoff drought, there are few memories involving the New England Patriots that do not include Tom Brady beating their favorite team.

Brady is a target of hatred and a source of angst for Bills fans for good reason. He is 26-3 in his career against Buffalo.

In games in which he both started and finished, Brady has lost only twice to the Bills: a 31-0 defeat in the 2003 season opener and a 34-31 loss in September of 2011. Brady's other blemish came in the 2014 finale when he was replaced by then-backup Jimmy Garoppolo at halftime, trailing 17-6 in a game in which the Patriots rested several starters.

Brady's .897 winning percentage against the Bills is topped by his record against only one other AFC team -- he is 5-0 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills are hardly alone in being beaten by Brady -- he has losing records against only two teams, the Carolina Panthers (2-3) and Seattle Seahawks (1-2) -- but no team has lost to Brady more than Buffalo.

As Bills coach Sean McDermott prepared for his first meeting with New England and tried to turn the page, he steered the discussion Monday away from the Bills' recent troubles against the Patriots.

"I’m aware of, overall, the Patriots' success of late, in particular, in the league," he said. "Obviously, the records speak for themselves and their success. ... They’re defending world champions, and until someone beats them and becomes world champions, then they are the defending world champions, the way I see it. That’s from a respect place. They do things the right way."

Why stability matters Comparing the Patriots and Bills in some key areas since 2000: Patriots Bills Regular-season record 210-73 (.742) 118-165 (.417) Playoff appearances 14 0 AFC East titles 14 0 Head coaches 1 10* Starting quarterbacks 5 16 * includes interim coaches Perry Fewell (2009) and Anthony Lynn (2016)

McDermott had a hand in one of Brady's three career losses to the Panthers. He served as Carolina's defensive coordinator on Nov. 18, 2013, when New England fell 24-20 to the Panthers in a game that became known for a picked-up flag against Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly on the final play. Brady completed 29 of 40 passes that Monday for 296 yards, with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

McDermott's only other experience against Brady came when he was an assistant coach for Philadelphia from 2001 through 2010. The Patriots defeated the Eagles in all three meetings during that span, including Super Bowl XXXIX.

"[I have] limited experience against Brady," McDermott told WGR 550 on Monday. "I have a respect for what they've done, their entire team. In sports that's hard to do."

The Bills organization is familiar with Brady, but McDermott is part of a new team in Buffalo that has limited history against him. Only 18 players remain from the 46 who were active when Buffalo last played the Patriots, a 41-25 loss on Oct. 30, 2016.

The annual chess match between Brady and former Bills and Jets coach Rex Ryan is over. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has faced Brady only twice as a head coach: a loss in 2004 when Frazier led the Cincinnati Bengals' defense and a loss in 2010 when he led the Minnesota Vikings' defense.

Ryan, who often contributed to the theater before Bills-Patriots games, has been replaced by a much different personality in McDermott. Whereas Ryan once said before a game against New England in 2015 that he could go home early because his game planning was done, McDermott sent a different message this week.

"It’s a headache," he said of getting ready for New England. "A lot of long hours, a lot of communication between coaches, and coaches and players, and players to players, and so they challenge you from a preparation standpoint. They challenge you off the field, [and] they challenge you on the field. So they’re a good football team."