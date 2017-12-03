Loss to Patriots could spell end of Tyrod Taylor era in Buffalo

Tempers flare from Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on separate occasions, but Brady wins for the 27th career time against the Bills in New England's 23-3 victory. (1:51)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Is this the end of the Tyrod Taylor era in Buffalo?

That is the natural place to begin after the Buffalo Bills' quarterback was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-3 loss to the New England Patriots and immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

Tyrod Taylor completed just 9 of 18 passes for 65 yards and one interception before leaving Sunday's loss with a knee injury. AP Photo/Rich Barnes

Before exiting on the cart with a towel over his head, Taylor stumbled through one of his worst games of his three-year career as the Bills' starter. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 65 yards and one interception, an almost identical performance to when he went 9-of-18 for 56 yards and one interception before being benched in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

It is initially unclear when Taylor suffered his knee injury or how severe it is. But even if Taylor is healthy enough to resume playing this season, there probably would have been a discussion within the Bills' walls about starting rookie Nathan Peterman next Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bills' playoff chances continue to slide after their latest loss to the Patriots, the NFL-record 27th time that Tom Brady has beaten Buffalo. At 6-6, the Bills have fallen behind the Baltimore Ravens and must play the Patriots again, on Dec. 24, as they try to find a path to an AFC wild card.

Rookie coach Sean McDermott made the questionable decision to start Peterman, a fifth-round pick, against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 19. That backfired badly when Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half and was yanked at halftime, but it now makes more sense to start Peterman -- and there will not be a question if Taylor's injury prevents him from playing.

It is clear Buffalo is not built to advance in the playoffs even if they were to somehow slip into the field. The Bills allowed 191 rushing yards to the Patriots, the fourth time in the Bills' past five games they have allowed at least 145. Buffalo was able to pressure Brady, sacking him three times, but it was not enough to overcome the obvious deficiencies in run defense.

The Bills are headed nowhere this season. It is time for Peterman.