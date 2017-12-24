Bills can still sneak into playoffs after latest loss to Patriots

After Kelvin Benjamin has a touchdown called back in the second quarter and the Bills settle for a field goal, New England dominates in the second half and scores the final 24 points of the game in a 37-16 victory. (2:13)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Buffalo Bills fans will spend Christmas morning second-guessing the NFL's controversial decision to overturn a 4-yard touchdown catch by Kelvin Benjamin in Sunday's 37-16 loss to the New England Patriots.

But as tough as the call might be to swallow for the Bills, fans should not immediately consider NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron the grinch who stole Buffalo's first playoff berth in 18 seasons.

LeSean McCoy had 147 yards from scrimmage in Sunday's loss. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Bills' postseason chances were dealt a blow with their 14th loss at Gillette Stadium over the past 16 seasons, but Buffalo cannot be counted out to end its 17-year playoff drought quite yet.

Now 8-7, the Bills saw their probability of making the playoffs drop from 33 percent entering Sunday to 25 percent after their loss to the Patriots, according to FiveThirtyEight. With wins by the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills' chances dropped to 22 percent.

The Tennessee Titans' loss to the Los Angeles Rams further decreased the Bills' chances to 17 percent, but a path to the postseason remains for Buffalo.

The Bills would need a win next Sunday at the Miami Dolphins and a Baltimore Ravens loss to make the playoffs. Or, the Bills would need to win against the Dolphins and have the Titans lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chargers lose to the Oakland Raiders in order to clinch a wild-card spot.

It did not have to be this difficult. The Bills had their chances Sunday against the Patriots, who continued to look mortal.

Tom Brady's grip on the NFL's MVP award seemed to slip after Bills safety Jordan Poyer jumped a route and picked off Brady for a 19-yard interception return for a touchdown. Buffalo's defense also stopped the Patriots' offense twice in its own territory in the first half, helping to keep the game close.

The Bills could have taken a 17-13 lead at halftime if the ruling on the field -- that Benjamin caught the touchdown pass -- was upheld. Instead, the play was overturned and the Bills kept up their trend of sputtering in the second half.

Despite winning three of their past four games, the Bills scored a total of six points in the second halves of those contests. The Bills scored three points Sunday as the Patriots pulled away with three consecutive touchdowns.

Bills coach Sean McDermott will be scrutinized Monday because he opted for a 50-yard field goal -- which Stephen Hauschka badly missed -- on a fourth-and-1 from the Patriots' 32-yard line early in the fourth quarter with the Bills trailing by seven points.

That decision, as well as the NFL's ruling on Benjamin's overturned touchdown catch, will irk Bills fans as they open their Christmas gifts Monday morning.

But for the first time since 2004, the Bills will be alive in the playoff race entering Week 17, and that is a gift worth more than a lump of coal.