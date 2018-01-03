How sports changed in the 9,456,727 minutes since Bills' last playoff game

A lot has happened since the Buffalo Bills last made the NFL playoffs after the 1999 season.

From the "Music City Miracle" that crushed the Bills on Jan. 8, 2000, to Andy Dalton's miraculous fourth-and-12 touchdown pass Sunday that propelled the Bills in the postseason, the world has changed in sports and beyond.

Here are some notable events that fell within the Bills' playoff drought that will lasted 17 years, 11 months, 23 days, four hours and seven minutes between those major events:

Facebook (2004), YouTube (2005), Twitter (2006) and Instagram (2010) started: The internet was young in 1999, when Bills fans would have communicated through AOL instant messenger. Now, for the first time in history, the words "Buffalo Bills make the playoffs" could be tweeted or posted on Facebook.

The Cubs and Red Sox won the World Series: The Bills are one of 13 teams never to win a Super Bowl, and they are tied with the Minnesota Vikings as having the most appearances (four) in the title game among teams never to win. Drought-snapping World Series wins by the Red Sox (2004, after 86 years) and Cubs (2016, after 108 years) are reasons for hope.

Seven major sports teams have relocated: Three NBA teams (Vancouver Grizzlies, Seattle SuperSonics and Charlotte Hornets), two NFL teams (St. Louis Rams and San Diego Chargers), one MLB team (Montreal Expos) and one NHL team (Atlanta Thrashers) have relocated since 1999.

Five major teams have been born: The NHL has gained three teams -- the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild (2000) and the Vegas Golden Knights (2017). The Houston Texans joined the NFL in 2002 and Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) the NBA in 2004.

Perfection and imperfection: The New England Patriots completed the NFL's first 16-0 season in 2007, and two teams, the Detroit Lions (2008) and Cleveland Browns (2017), became the first to finish 0-16.

Tiger Woods won 12 of his 14 majors: Woods turned 24 on Dec. 30, 1999, having only won the 1997 Masters and 1999 PGA Championship at the time. When he turned 42 last week, Woods ranked second all time behind Jack Nicklaus with 14 major wins.

LeBron James joined the Cavs, left for Miami and then won Cleveland's first championship: One of the greatest basketball players of all time, James did not become a household name until he became the No. 1 overall pick in 2003.

Stacking championships: The Los Angeles Lakers have won five NBA titles (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010), the Patriots have won five NFL titles (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014 and 2016), the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks have won three Stanley Cups each and the Red Sox and San Francisco Giants have each won three World Series titles. Nick Saban has won five BCS or College Football Playoff titles -- one with LSU and four with Alabama, and he will be competing for his sixth on Monday.

Michael Phelps won all of his record 28 medals: The iconic swimmer won eight medals in 2004, eight in 2008, six in 2012 and six in 2016. His 28 medals are an Olympic record.