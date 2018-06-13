Bills rookie Josh Allen takes first snaps with first-team group

For the first time since being chosen seventh overall in April's draft, Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen took some first-team snaps during the opening practice of minicamp Tuesday.

Coach Sean McDermott termed Allen's four snaps during 11-on-11 drills Tuesday as being part of the team's "development plan" for the highest-drafted quarterback in franchise history. Allen had worked exclusively with the Bills' third-team offense through organized team activities.

McDermott said Allen will periodically receive practice repetitions with the first-team offense, although Nathan Peterman and AJ McCarron will continue to see the bulk of the time with those units.

Allen completed three of four passes during an 11-on-11 drill with the first-team offense before receiving two snaps in a nine-on-nine drill against the first-team offense. He completed his first pass to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin down the right sideline before having his second pass tipped by safety Micah Hyde and intercepted by rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

"I came up to [Hyde] after practice and asked what he saw," Allen recounted after practice. "He saw my eyes."

That was not the only feedback Allen has received from a veteran. Bills running back LeSean McCoy's advice to the former Wyoming quarterback has been to loosen up.

"He's smart," McCoy said Tuesday. "He has to learn, of course. He throws some passes that probably shouldn't have been thrown. Other than that, he has a strong arm. He's very intelligent. He's too smart. I tell him sometimes, 'Hey, easy. This is not like an exam. Just talk to me. You can say, 'Yo.' You can say, 'What's up?'

"But from a talent level, he's going to be really good for a lot of years. I want to be a part of that, when he takes over eventually. We took him early in the draft, so that's just common sense. He's special, that's for sure."

McCoy also urged observers not to dwell on what has made Peterman notable to this point in his career: a five-interception first half in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Peterman, who has alternated each practice with McCarron in leading the first-team offense, took advantage of the 18 snaps he received with the top unit outside of Allen's brief stint. Peterman completed 10 of 13 passes during 11-on-11 drills Tuesday, finishing on a high note by throwing a touchdown to undrafted rookie wide receiver Cam Phillips.

McDermott hinted Tuesday that he will decide on a starting quarterback at some point during training camp, which begins in late July.

"I think it's in pencil at this point in time," McDermott said of a timeline for naming a starter. "And I could say [that], somewhat, for every position, really. There will be a time in training camp where we need to be decisive and be reminded of that, for the betterment of the team -- in terms of the continuity of our football team, just in terms of getting people playing with each other at the same with the 1s, or with the 2s, or with the 3s -- that there's a chemistry that's so important."