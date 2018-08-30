How safe of a fantasy pick is the Bills' LeSean McCoy?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills had one of the most top-heavy offensive backfields in the NFL last season, simplifying life for fantasy football teams that employed LeSean McCoy.

McCoy is still the unquestioned top running back in Buffalo, but a potentially deeper supporting cast could cut into his value as fantasy drafts take place in advance of NFL opening night next Thursday.

The Bills leaned on McCoy more than ever last season. He accounted for 32.8 percent of the Bills' total yards from scrimmage, the second-highest percentage among NFL running backs only to the Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley (36.2 percent). McCoy played in 68.2 percent of offensive snaps, the seventh-highest rate among NFL running backs, and touched the ball on 44.6 percent of the Bills’ total offensive touches, second only to Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell (49.5 percent) among all runners.

Workhorse McCoy LeSean McCoy has been a big part of his team's game plan ever since he was a 21-year-old rookie in Philadelphia in 2009. Year Team Games Touches Yards/Touch TDs 2009 PHI 16 195 4.8 4 2010 PHI 15 285 5.9 9 2011 PHI 15 321 5.1 20* 2012 PHI 12 254 4.8 5 2013 PHI 16 366* 5.9 11 2014 PHI 16 340 4.3 5 2015 BUF 12 235 5.1 5 2016 BUF 15 284 5.7 14 2017 BUF 16 346 4.6 8 *-led NFL Pro Football Reference

Buffalo was forced to rely on McCoy, in part, because of a lack of capable running backs behind him. McCoy was buttressed in his first season in Buffalo by Karlos Williams (5.56 yards per carry in 2015) and Mike Gillislee (5.68 yards per carry) before off-field issues led to Williams' release in 2016. Even so, Gillislee carried the load behind McCoy in 2016, averaging 5.71 yards per carry before he signed a restricted free-agent deal with the New England Patriots in the 2017 offseason.

The Bills chose hybrid fullback/running back Mike Tolbert, then 31, as McCoy's primary backup last season over Jonathan Williams, who was released during final cuts. Tolbert, who suffered a midseason hamstring injury and saw his playing time reduced in favor of Travaris Cadet, finished last season with 325 yards from scrimmage. Only three teams' No. 2 running backs -- the Steelers', Rams' and Kansas City Chiefs' -- were less productive.

The situation behind McCoy has potential to improve this season. Buffalo did not re-sign Tolbert and instead signed Chris Ivory, who generally underperformed with the Jacksonville Jaguars but produced more yards per touch (4.9) last season than Tolbert (4.1) while gaining first downs at a higher rate (17.3 percent) than Tolbert (13.3 percent).

In addition, the Bills will return Marcus Murphy after he was promoted from the practice squad for the final game of the 2017 regular season. Murphy ran seven times for 41 yards in that game, including a 25-yard touchdown, and has averaged 6.0 yards per carry on 22 rushes this preseason.

"[He’s] done everything right; this guy is a young player, but he practices the right way, he prepares the right way," Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who joined the team this offseason, said last week. "Obviously, he’s had a good training camp, but the success that he’s had in these first couple [preseason] games is a product of what kind of kid he is, how hard he works, the preparation [and the fact that] he’s serious, how he finishes in practice. There’s numerous clips out there [showing that] he just does the right thing. He’s very dependable, and hopefully he just continues to get better."

The continued emergence of Murphy this preseason should secure him at least the third spot on the depth chart behind McCoy and Ivory, who projects as Buffalo's top back in short-yardage situations. That will likely leave only one more spot on the 53-man roster. Taiwan Jones, who made his mark on special teams early last season before a season-ending arm injury, looks to have the edge given those roles, including as a kick returner and gunner on punts. That could leave Cadet and undrafted rookie Keith Ford on the outside of the roster picture.

While the Bills appear to be better positioned in their backfield than last season, their potentially improved depth could present more questions for fantasy players, including: