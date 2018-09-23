        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Bills rookie QB Josh Allen hurdles Vikings as part of shocking start

          Josh Allen turned in a shocking first half Sunday, and his leap of Anthony Barr was one of his most surprising feats. Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
          2:29 PM ET
          • Mike RodakESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Previously covered the Patriots for ESPNBoston.com
            • Providence College graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          MINNEAPOLIS -- Josh Allen captured the hearts of Buffalo Bills fans, then he made hearts stop Sunday.

          Near the end of a shocking first quarter in which the 17-point underdog Bills opened a 17-0 lead over the Minnesota Vikings, the rookie quarterback hurdled Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to gain the final yard he needed for a first down on a third-and-9 scramble.

          Allen emerged from the leaping finish to his 10-yard run unscathed. Two plays later, he scrambled out of the pocket and found an open Chris Ivory crossing the field for a 55-yard catch-and-run.

          The No. 7 overall pick in April's draft, Allen finished the first quarter 7-for-10 for 120 yards and a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jason Croom. He also ran for a 10-yard touchdown. Of his three first-quarter incompletions, two were catchable passes to top wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin -- including one that hit Benjamin in the chest near the goal line.

          With a win, the Bills would become the first team since the 1995 Washington Redskins to overcome being a 17-point or larger underdog to win.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices