'Trash' to treasure: Bills QB Josh Allen runs over Jaguars

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey called Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen "trash" in an offseason interview with GQ, then doubled down on his assessment this week.

Allen responded by setting a team record for a quarterback with 99 rushing yards on 13 carries, including a 14-yard fourth-quarter scramble for a touchdown and another 45-yard run to help seal a 24-21 win. Allen had 101 rushing yards before two kneel-downs to end the game.

The performance topped the franchise's previous single-game mark of 79 yards, set by Tyrod Taylor in 2015.

Josh Allen returned and threw a touchdown pass and ran for another in his first game since an Oct. 14 elbow injury. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Photo

Allen's efforts might not be enough to put the Bills, who improved to 4-7, back in the conversation for the playoffs. But after being sidelined for four games with an elbow injury, Allen returned to the lineup and gave the Bills promise for 2019 as they close out this season with a six-game stretch in which Allen's development will be paramount.

Despite not having played since Oct. 14, Allen was spectacular in the first quarter Sunday. He completed 5-of-6 passes for 125 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown strike to undrafted rookie wide receiver Robert Foster in which Allen managed a strong and accurate throw despite being sandwiched by multiple Jaguars defenders. Foster, who caught passes of 47 and 43 yards from Matt Barkley in a Nov. 11 victory over the New York Jets, again led the Bills with 94 receiving yards.

Allen also managed a 32-yard completion to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in the first half despite being hit. Allen's meager stat line of 8-of-19 passing for 160 yards and an 89.8 passer rating belied his winning performance, which included passes that should have been caught by tight end Jason Croom and wide receiver Deonte Thompson, as well as other completions called back by penalties on the offensive line.

The most impressive part of Allen's return was his scrambling ability, similar to when he hurled a Vikings defender and ran twice for touchdowns during a Week 3 upset win in Minnesota. The question for Buffalo will be the sustainability of Allen's fearless playing style, especially after he had his legs taken out at the end of his 45-yard run Sunday and later had his lower body twisted on a red-zone running play in the fourth quarter.