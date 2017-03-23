The Bryce Harper-Manny Machado debate continues

In the fall of 2018, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are expected to reach free agency, both at age 26, and with their best years theoretically ahead of them. It seems very possible that they could get the two most lucrative contracts in baseball history.

This spurred a conversation last week -- drawn out in this article -- about which of the two will become the primary target for bidders like the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees.

During tonight’s broadcast (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) of the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers, we will pick up that conversation with Jessica Mendoza and Aaron Boone weighing in. And to that end, we’ve posted a simple poll.