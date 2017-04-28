Vote: What is Theo Epstein's greatest accomplishment?

Theo Epstein is destined to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

You'll have a hard time finding anyone who can put together a legitimate argument against his induction.

What will cause a debate is which of his career accomplishments will be mentioned first on his plaque.

There is that time in Boston when he helped the Red Sox end an 86-year curse and win the World Series in 2004. There is also that time in Chicago when he helped the Cubs end a 108-year curse and win the World Series in 2016.

Then, there is the fun stuff, such as being named the No. 1 world leader by Fortune and being named among Time magazine's 100 most influential people. And who knows what the future holds, as he must wait to be inducted into the Hall of Fame until after his 70th birthday, which doesn't come until Dec. 29, 2043.

