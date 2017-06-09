Vote: Best at-bat in the last 30 years?

Whether it ends in a strikeout or a home run, there have been some memorable at-bats in the past 30 years.

Check out some of the best below, and pick your favorite. ESPN's Jessica Mendoza, Aaron Boone and Buster Olney will make their picks during Sunday's game between the Tigers and Red Sox (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET).

Alex Cora in 2004: 18-pitch at-bat that ended with a home run.

Kirk Gibson in the 1988 World Series: Fouled off two-strike pitches before a home run against Dennis Eckersley.

Miguel Cabrera in 2003: Knocked back before he went opposite against Roger Clemens.

Miguel Cabrera in 2013: Clash of the Titans against Mariano Rivera.

David Freese in 2011 World Series: Two-run triple with two strikes, two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 6.

Lance Berkman in 2011 World Series: 10th inning of Game 6.

Troy Tulowitzki in 2015: Struck out on the 12th pitch against Andrew Miller.

Jayson Werth in 2012 playoffs: Ended with a walk-off against Lance Lynn.