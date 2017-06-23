        <
          Vote: Should Roberto Clemente's No. 21 be universally retired?

          Roberto Clemente got 3,000 hits and made 15 All-Star appearances during the 18 seasons he played for the Pirates. Morris Berman/MLB Photos via Getty Images
          7:45 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          For all players, and particularly for players from Latin America, Roberto Clemente will always be a transformative figure.

          He won four batting titles, 12 Gold Gloves, two World Series titles and a National League MVP award, plus he registered a .317 lifetime batting average.

          Then just a few months after getting his 3,000th hit, Clemente was killed in a plane crash while delivering supplies to the victims of a devastating earthquake in Nicaragua. He was 38.

          Just as Jackie Robinson's No. 42 has been honored by MLB, is it time for Clemente's No. 21 to be retired, for all teams and for all time.

          Make your pick now! Then, ESPN's Jessica Mendoza, Aaron Boone and Buster Olney will discuss during Sunday's game between the Pirates and Cardinals (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET).

