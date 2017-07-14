        <
          Buster Olney Blog

          Vote: Which contender's problem is most in need of a trade?

          8:00 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The trade deadline is quickly approaching, so decisions have to be made. The biggest decision for likely contenders is determining the best way to sure up their team for the postseason and how much they are willing to pay to fix their weaknesses.

          It's time for you to play general manager now! Then Jessica Mendoza, Aaron Boone and Buster Olney will weigh in on which championship-caliber team is most in need of a trade during Sunday night's matchup between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET).

