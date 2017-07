The obvious favorites to win a championship are leading their divisions this season. But there are some pretty good teams fighting for the wild-card spots right now.

Which team not currently in first place is the most significant threat to win the World Series?

Weigh in now! Then Jessica Mendoza, Aaron Boone and Buster Olney will weigh in on which championship-caliber team is most in need of a trade during Sunday night's matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET).