Vote: First-ballot Hall of Famers in 2018?

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez enter Cooperstown as part of the Class of 2017 on Sunday.

Rodriguez was a first-ballot selection, but it was a longer process for Bagwell and Raines. Bagwell was on the ballot for the seventh year, and Raines finally got the votes on his 10th and final time on the ballot.

It isn't easy to get into the Baseball Hall of Fame, so when a new group of players make their first appearances on the ballot in 2018, most of them won’t get in. But which one has the best shot of making the Hall on his first try?

Vote now! Jessica Mendoza, Aaron Boone and Buster Olney will weigh in during Sunday night's matchup between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET).