Vote: Who should win AL Cy Young Award?

The race for the American League Cy Young Award is going to come down to two players: the Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber or the Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale.

Kluber has the edge in ERA this season. Sale, who has started four more games than Kluber, has the edge in wins. And their teams could face off in the postseason.

So who is your choice to win the award?

Make your pick now! Jessica Mendoza, Aaron Boone and Buster Olney will reveal their votes during ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball game between the Red Sox and Yankees (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).