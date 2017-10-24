Olney: What MLB execs and scouts expect to see in the World Series

Insider

play 1:03 Astros and Dodgers set for an exciting World Series For the first time since 1970, two 100-win teams will face off in the World Series. Houston and L.A. used dominant pitching and deep lineups to win their league crowns.

Some evaluators and players don’t like to watch the World Series if their teams aren’t participating. Blame it on competitiveness, blame it on envy, blame it on a devotion to time spent on solving their own problems -- but when Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw throws the first pitch of the World Series to Astros leadoff hitter George Springer on Tuesday night, some folks within the sport will go out of their way to avoid even a peek at the action.

But most everybody has an opinion about how the matchup between the AL's Houston Astros and the NL's Los Angeles Dodgers will play out.

Some front-office staffers and managers offered their thoughts and predictions.