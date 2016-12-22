Ron Rivera put in tough position of protecting Luke Kuechly from himself

Luke Kuechly reacts to players anonymously suggesting he should consider retirement after suffering a concussion in consecutive seasons. (0:40)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is in a tough spot.

Four-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker Luke Kuechly has been cleared from the concussion protocol by the team's medical staff and NFL and wasn't on Wednesday’s injury report. He wants to play in the worst way, as he said over and over again Wednesday.

Kuechly also says that, based on what he understands about the injury, he isn’t concerned about any potential long-term impact he might have from suffering a concussion in consecutive seasons.

He came off as somewhat flippant when asked about that in his first news conference since suffering the brain injury in a Nov. 17 game against New Orleans.

To those who suggest he should retire, Kuechly, 25, says it’s not happening. It’s not even a consideration for him.

But Rivera sat him for Monday night’s game at Washington after doctors said Kuechly could play, and Rivera said he is considering sitting Kuechly again for Saturday’s home finale against Atlanta and the following week at Tampa Bay, saying it’s best to err on the side of caution.

Rivera said sometimes you have to disregard what the player says or thinks and make the tough decision based on what’s best for the long term. In other words, Rivera is saying he has to protect Kuechly from himself.

After drafting Luke Kuechly in the first round in 2012, Ron Rivera, right, has seen the Panthers linebacker named to four Pro Bowls. David T. Foster, III/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images

And he’s saying this despite knowing that, with Kuechly on the field, the Panthers (6-8) have a better chance of winning their final two games to avoid a losing season.

Such decisions were not something they put in the manual when Rivera got into coaching. Concussions weren’t even a major concern in the league when Rivera played for the Chicago Bears from 1984-92, and they didn’t become one until more than 4,500 former players sued the NFL, accusing the league of concealing the dangers of concussions and putting players back on the field before they were ready. That led to a $765 million settlement in 2013 over concussion-related brain injuries.

Now the league has a concussion protocol that takes the head coach out of the process of deciding when a player returns.

Which is why Rivera is in a tough spot.

Because Kuechly has cleared the protocol, the decision of when he'll return to the field is now on Rivera and those with whom he consults -- medical staff, Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman and Kuechly.

"At the end of the day, there is a lot of information for me to gather," Rivera said. "Being smart, being prudent and we’ll make the right decision."

This is not a black-and-white issue, because there is so much gray where concussions are concerned. Research has come a long way. Experts know that a player is more susceptible to concussions after suffering one.

But there is no definitive answer on whether a third or fourth concussion would have a long-term impact on Kuechly. That unknown has people telling Kuechly and Rivera what they should do. Some have suggested that because the Panthers basically are out of playoff contention, Kuechly should take the rest of the season off.

This decision should have nothing to do with whether the Panthers are a playoff team.

"I think a lot of people have an idea of what’s going on, and they don’t necessarily know what’s going on with each individual person," Kuechly said. "There’s a stigma of what a concussion is and stuff like that. But they don’t know each individual’s situation and what’s going on with them.

"I appreciate everybody for the support they have. The doctors have done a great job, but I’m going to get out there as soon as I can."

That’s the dilemma. In the moment, most players will say just that until you tell them definitively there is a long-term danger. Whether it’s for the money or the love of the game or both, they want to continue doing what they have done for much of their lives.

That was apparent with Kuechly when it was suggested that, as a smart person, he understands what happens to some of those who suffered multiple concussions.

"What happens to them?" he responded with a smile.

When reminded of CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and other diseases that research has determined come from repeated blows to the head, Kuechly said he wasn’t "worried about that."

"There’s some studies that can say that, but I’m not a doctor, and I trust what our guys say," he said. "I’m going to play football. That’s what I do. That’s what I like to do. I’m not concerned with that stuff until somebody tells me otherwise."

Rivera is concerned with "that stuff." He’s weighing everything carefully before putting Kuechly back on the field. He has put himself in the middle of a decision that, if left up to Kuechly, wouldn’t be a decision at all.

"From what I’ve been told from the people I’ve talked to, they gave me the thumbs up, and I trust what those guys have to say, and we’ll go from there," Kuechly said.

Ultimately, Kuechly has to trust Rivera and the tough spot he’s in.

"I want to play, but they’re the boss, and I’ve got to listen to what the boss says," Kuechly said. "So whatever they decide is going to be the plan."