Cam Newton, Panthers need 'sabbatical' with playoff hopes done

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Christmas tunes blared over the speakers at Bank of America Stadium for much of Saturday afternoon, but for the Carolina Panthers, ‘tis the season to forget.

The final nail in their playoff coffin was hammered by the Atlanta Falcons, the team most likely to succeed them as NFC South champion.

Saturday's 33-16 loss highlighted much of what has been wrong with the Panthers (6-9) a year after having an NFL-best 15-1 regular-season record and ultimately going to the Super Bowl.

Reigning league MVP Cam Newton struggled, particularly in the first half, when he had a passer rating of 3.7.

Yes, 3.7.

The offense, in general, often looked broken with dropped passes, missed assignments and miscommunication on routes that made Newton look even worse.

The secondary gave up a lot of passing yards -- 256 to be exact -- and at times showed its inexperience, particularly when running back Tevin Coleman went 55 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown run after rookie corner James Bradberry made a passing attempt at a tackle.

Cam Newton completed just 18 of 43 passes Saturday against the Falcons. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina looked, well, like the 2015 version of Atlanta that lost seven of its final nine games and posted an 8-8 record. The Falcons looked like, well, the 2015 version of the Panthers, whose only blemish last season was a December loss at the Georgia Dome.

Now, for the first time since 2012, the Panthers are out of the playoffs.

“Disappointed. Disappointed,'' Newton said. "But yet, there’s hope for the future. We had a long run. A long, long run. It’s time for guys to have a sabbatical, so to speak, and get away from it.

“We’ve got one game left. It’s guys that I know for a fact that’s going to give everything and more. We have an unbelievable opportunity to still accomplish a lot of things with us being such a young team.’’

The Panthers entered this game with hope -- not really playoff hope, but hope of finishing strong.

They were coming off consecutive victories over San Diego and Washington that made a break-even season seem plausible.

They even had a chance to make the postseason, albeit 0.0005 percent offered little hope.

But on this cloudy Christmas Eve, they succumbed to all of the demons that have haunted them this season, with one exception: Instead of losing for the sixth time by a field goal or less, they were blown out.

"Just disappointing,'' coach Ron Rivera said. "We didn't protect the ball early on. We didn't take the ball away. We just missed plays and that is disappointing.''

Newton was particularly dreadful. He completed less than 50 percent of his passes for the fifth time in six games and finished with a season-low passer rating of 44.5.

"I thought he was hot and cold,'' Rivera said.

Newton was a lot more cold than hot and refused to blame the sore shoulder that has kept him out of practice much of the past two weeks.

"Production hasn't been solid,'' Newton said. "That's me. I can't point to something and say this is the reason, more so than it just hasn't been carrying over into the game.''

Everything went downhill for Newton after warm-ups, in which he appeared in pinkish-colored cleats, which raised suspicion of whether his second child had been born.

Asked if there as something to it, Newton simply said, "Christmas ornament.''

But this game did go eerily similar to last year's loss to Atlanta three days after Newton's first child, Chosen, was born. Things fell apart in that game, a 30-17 loss, after Newton celebrated a first-quarter touchdown run with a “rock-the-baby" celebration.

On this day, Newton and the Panthers simply were rocked -- and not the jingle-bell version -- from the beginning.

The only highlight was Greg Olsen, who with a 17-yard catch in the second quarter became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards receiving.

"He's made my life easy,'' Newton said.

Nothing, however, has been easy about this season gone awry. From a 1-5 start to Saturday's blowout, it has been filled with inconsistency.

"The only reason you play is to win,'' defensive end Mario Addison said. "When you come up short like this, it's just a bad feeling. A really bad feeling.''