Maybe it's time to sit Cam Newton for the final game

Cam Newton explains how the Panthers weren't able to get the job done against the Falcons and blames the team's struggles this season on his own production. (0:44)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Maybe it's time for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to take a spot next to linebacker Luke Kuechly on the sideline.

Not just to protect him from getting hurt.

To keep him from further embarrassment.

The reigning NFL MVP isn’t doing himself or the Panthers any good if he has another performance as he did in Saturday's 33-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Whether it's because of his throwing shoulder that has been sore enough the past two weeks that he hasn't thrown much in practice, his piecemeal offensive line or the inconsistency of his receivers on routes, there is no need to play Newton in the regular-season finale at Tampa Bay.

Cam Newton's rough performance against the Falcons might be his last of the 2016 season. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Let backup Derek Anderson face the Bucs. He already has once while Newton sat out with a concussion.

You can use an argument similar to the one the Panthers (6-9) have used in deciding to sit Kuechly, who hasn't played the past two games after being cleared from the concussion protocol and likely won't play against the Buccaneers.

The playoffs are not going to happen. Carolina's slim chances went to none with Sunday's loss, which assured Newton of his fourth losing record in six seasons.

A serious injury in late December could interrupt preparation for the 2017 season, or even roll into next season. The pounding Newton took at times against the Falcons had to make coach Ron Rivera and general manager Dave Gettleman grimace.

Newton already has suffered a concussion this season, so he's more susceptible to another. He took at least one hit, albeit not a hard one, to the helmet while in the pocket on Saturday and several times ducked his head as he dove forward on a run play.

Even Newton admitted it's time for players to take a "sabbatical" after three straight trips to the playoffs, although -- in his words -- that should come after the finale.

But is it really worth playing Newton in what now is a meaningless game on New Year's Day? Something obviously isn't right, either with him or the system; probably a little of both.

He's completed less than 50 percent of his passes in five of his last six games. He had a season-worst 44.5 passer rating against Atlanta.

He had a rating of 3.7 at halftime.

Rivera said the shoulder "probably" has something to do with Newton’s inaccuracy, though he didn't want to speculate on how much of an effect it actually had.

He called Newton's performance against Atlanta "hot and cold," and that was generous since there was far more cold than hot. Newton had two interceptions and he could have had at least two more.

Not all were his fault. Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin admitted he cut one route short that made Newton appear the villain.

But Benjamin doesn't believe Newton's shoulder is the issue as much as the offense having trouble finding itself.

"Cam played through a back injury once he had a car wreck," Benjamin reminded of the 2014 season when Newton returned two weeks after breaking bones in his back during an automobile accident near Bank of America Stadium.

Greg Olsen, who became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with a 17-yard catch in the second quarter, also defended Newton.

"It's a lot of stuff," he said. "We haven't played well around him. It's a lot of things we call could do better to make him have more opportunities to deliver, whether that's getting open or protections or whatever.

"The thing about playing quarterback, sometimes everybody wants to pin the downfalls on your shoulders, and that's not necessarily the case. It's been one of those years where we haven't been able to find our groove consistently, but by no means does it fall on one guy."

But perhaps it's time for that one guy to take a step back for the rest of this season and join Kuechly as a spectator.