Panthers' 'Super Mario' setting himself up for big free-agent pay day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison has been labeled a one-trick pony, an edge rusher whose only value is sacking the quarterback. It’s not a bad label, mind you, and it’s not one that offends the former high school running back.

It’s just not totally accurate.

Addison proved that once again in Saturday’s 33-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. In a game in which there were few bright spots for the Panthers (6-9), the sixth-year player out of Troy University had two tackles for loss on Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman.

On first down.

Not a passing down. A running down.

Panthers defensive end Mario Addison celebrates a fourth-quarter sack against the Falcons. Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports

“I proved it several times I can set an edge,’’ Addison said. “I’m not a man that just comes in and pass rushes. But it’s hard, man. In the NFL, if you’ve got a job, you want to keep it.

“I’m just glad I’m on the inside, because when you’re on the outside looking in, it’s hard to get back in.’’

Addison, 29, is far from the outside. He’s in position to be one of Carolina’s top free-agent priorities, if not the top.

He’s not in the financial class of 2015 Pro Bowl selection Kawann Short, who despite having a subpar season is primed to be one of the top paid defensive tackles in the NFL.

But the Panthers can use the franchise tag to retain Short and justify it. That’s not an option for Addison, scheduled to be more of a mid-range free agent once the season ends.

Still, Addison has set himself up for a big pay raise with a team-high and career-high 8.5 sacks that ranks 18th in the NFL and seventh among ends.

He’s had seven over his last six games -- he missed two games with a foot injury -- including one to go with three tackles for a loss against Atlanta.

“His explosiveness, his ability to get vertical, that’s something you have to have in this league,’’ coach Ron Rivera said. “You have to have a guy that can make a quick move across a tackle’s face or set a quick edge and do some things. He showed his explosiveness.’’

Because he’s 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, Addison remains a bit undersized to be an every-down end. But what he lacks in size he more than makes up for in quickness and ability to get to the quarterback.

Fellow defensive end Kony Ealy last year said Addison is “fast enough to make fast people look slow.’’

Speed and athletic ability earned Addison the nickname “Super Mario’’ from quarterback Cam Newton, but that actually began when he was a high school back in Alabama.

“I used to fly around,’’ Addison said. “I was big, but I was real fast, and consequently broke a lot of tackles.’’

Now Addison collects tackles, and he’d like to continue doing that for the Panthers, who use a four-man rotation at defensive end.

“Definitely,’’ said Addison, who came into the NFL with Chicago in 2011 as an undrafted rookie. “I love Carolina. Carolina has been good to me. I wouldn’t mind being back here."

He also wouldn’t mind being on the field a bit more, but again he’s not complaining. He just wants to be known as more than a sack specialist.

“People think I only come in on pass plays, but I come in on run plays, too,’’ Addison said. “I embrace my role. Whatever they want me to do, I do it, no matter what and I’m going to do to the best of my ability.’’